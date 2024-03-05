O. are making music for ‘WeirdOs’ with their just-announced debut album: “It was kinda cathartic, not looking for perfection”

Experimental, expressive and a whole load of fun, O. are one of the most exciting new prospects in an age. As they announce their debut album ‘WeirdOs’, they’re only just getting started. Read and listen with our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Holly Whitaker.

If there’s one thing O. aren’t, it’s boring. Emerging as a beacon of raw, unbridled energy, Tash Keary (tub thumper extraordinaire) and Joe Henwood (sax symbol) – for it is they, etc – have already delivered some standout wow moments from the creative sanctuary of their Peckham studio.

Their journey, a tapestry woven with the threads of spontaneous jams, electrifying performances, and an unyielding drive to push sonic boundaries, had humble beginnings as Tash started learning the drums as a 9-year-old looking to bash out some self-expression. The only musician in her family, it felt more a hobby than a calling until she joined grassroots music organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors in 2018, becoming part of their Female Frontline band. Now embedded in London’s jazz scene, it was only a matter of time before she crossed paths with Joe, building a reputation in the capital after a decade with afro-jazz outfit Nubiyan Twist.

Meeting after being hired for the same gig in 2019, an immediate chemistry blossomed over the Covid lockdowns of 2020 as they formed a bubble and started to improvise. It was last year’s standout EP ‘Slice’ that saw them firmly burst through with a flourish, though. Probably one of the most exciting, experimental, and intense releases of 2023, it balanced on the edge of chaos in the best possible way.

Now, finally, they’re ready to jump in both feet first. Fresh off the back of their first headline tour (“We’re pretty tired but chuffed with how it’s all gone”), their debut album ‘WeirdOs’ is now firmly, officially on the books.

“The main goal was to capture and recreate the energy of our live shows” O.

“We’ve been writing and gigging the songs over the past year or so,” they explain, finally getting into the studio with Speedy Wunderground label boss and production mastermind Dan Carey last September. “Over two weeks, we tracked all 10 songs live, then added some double tracking, reamping, effects, and percussion.”

Their approach to music is refreshingly straightforward yet deeply intuitive. “We write all of our music in our cosy little studio in Peckham,” they continue. “Our headspace is usually just do whatever the fuck we want! Sometimes, we’ve been listening to lots of a particular artist or genre, and we take inspiration from that, but most of the time, we just see what comes out when we start jamming. When there’s a riff or a beat that we like, we record a rough demo and play it in the car on the way home.”

Navigating the creative process with a blend of meticulous planning and serendipitous discovery, O.’s ethos remains steadfast: to embody the unrestricted essence of their live shows within the album’s grooves. “The main goal was to capture and recreate the energy of our live shows,” they explain. “Dan had seen us play lots and wanted to use his production skills to replace the energy you get from us playing through big PA systems. We also wanted that raw live sound of microphone bleed, low editing, and in-the-moment decision-making.”

This ambition led to a recording process that was as much about capturing moments as it was about creating music. “Every time we recorded a song in the studio, we treated it as a performance. Sometimes, we recorded two or three songs back-to-back to recreate the chunks of tracks we’d play at a gig. One night, we played all 10 tracks back-to-back in one long, sweaty session and picked the best ones. It was kinda cathartic, not looking for perfection, but for the songs that felt the most raw, the most like we were a few inches away from it all falling apart.”

It’s that ordered sense of rampant disorder that makes O. such a compelling prospect. While it would be easy to drift into extravagance and self-serving musical introspection, instead there’s something expansive and brilliant at play. A raw energy that sparks with potential, something that crackles through new track ‘Green Shirt’.

Described by the band as a “short rock/metal rinse out”, it’s named after Tash’s favourite green flannel shirt, lost several times and then, quote, “eaten by a dog”. The story, it seems, is as perfect as the music attached.

“The record is pretty aggy and dark, but, like… in a hopeful way” O.

Themes of aggression and joy run deep in O.’s music, a duality that defines much of their work. “We’re both into channelling feelings through our music. That’s usually anger but a lot of joy, too.”

“It means the record is pretty aggy and dark,” they continue, “but, like… in a hopeful way. It’s like when you finally get to release all your anger, and then you’re like, shit, I feel so much better now.”

Their background in jazz, though foundational, is just one of many influences that inform their sound – a springboard into the vast expanse of their musical influences. Their sound is a mosaic of their eclectic tastes, a testament to their versatility and refusal to be pigeonholed. “There are loads of genres that we love, which come from jazz, which made it interesting to both of us. Neither of us studied it enough to ever think of ourselves as jazz musicians. It’s influenced how we play our instruments, but generally, we think O. is more driven by rock, hip hop, dub, Sheffield bassline, and dubstep.”

In terms of debuts they admire, the list is a pretty decent marker for the levels they aspire to. From Caroline (“it’s so beautiful and original”) to Gorillaz (“for its genre-spanning heaviness”) and Kaytranada’s ‘99.9%’ (“so many bangers on one record”), each one is a record packed with identity and ambition.

“The album name is inspired by people coming up to us after shows and saying, ‘this feels like music for weirdos’,” Tash explains in the announcement for the record. Add to the fact they were once told after a gig they sound like “Jason Derulo on acid”, and there’s a heady mix brewing away.

O.’s journey is one of fearless exploration and boundless creativity. With ‘WeirdOs’, they invite listeners into a world where genres blend, emotions run high, and music knows no bounds. It’s a testament to their vision, a debut that promises to leave a lasting impact. But also, one where a little mystery is appreciated. “Thank you for not asking us about our name,” they finish. As if we ever would. ■

O's debut album 'WeirdOs' is out 21st June.