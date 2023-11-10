Oscar Scheller: “Album-making has always been like writing diary entries to myself”

A pop polymath both in his own right and as a collaborator with a string of exciting talents, OSCAR SCHELLER‘s new album ‘Coming of Age’ is a birrova triumph. Check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, The Cut.

Words: Sam Taylor.

Photos: Morgan Maher.

Oscar Scheller has done it again. Dropping his fourth album ‘Coming Of Age’, he’s long been a bit of a pop mastermind, both through his own work and his collaborations with others. Known for his unparalleled ability to weave intricate stories through his music, Scheller takes us on a journey of personal growth and introspection that feels both fresh and familiar in the best way.

Oscar has consistently demonstrated his flair for pop songcraft, as evidenced in his previous albums ‘Cut and Paste’, ‘HTTP404’, and ‘Boys Cry’. ‘Coming Of Age’, however, holds a special place, as it emerges from a life-altering move from London to Los Angeles. This geographical shift has not only brought about a change in his environment but has also served as a catalyst for a deeper exploration of self and creativity. The album, with its thirteen tracks, delves into the themes of love, loss, and the complexities of various relationships, encapsulating an artist who is truly coming into his own.

Catching up for this week’s The Cut cover story, Oscar opens up about the creative process behind ‘Coming Of Age’, revealing the inspirations drawn from his new surroundings in LA and how they have influenced the album’s dreamy and nostalgic sound. He also touches on the challenges and revelations of moving cities, the internal and creative growth that accompanied this transition, and how his collaborative experiences with other artists have shaped the sonic landscape of his new work.

Hi Oscar! How’s it going? What are you up to today, anything fun?

Hi! I just moved house, so I’m having fun choosing furniture and making it homely in my new spot! Still need a kettle. Very important to pick the right one. Today, I have a session with Flowerovlove, which I’m excited about!

You’ve just released your new album ‘Coming Of Age’ – when did you start work on this one? It was in part inspired by your move from London to LA, right?

Yes! I started the initial bones of it at the beginning of last year (2022). It really began taking shape in that spring. I think sonically, it reflects my change of environment. It’s all a bit more dreamy and nostalgic and feels like good driving music. Cinematic, if you will.

Do the cities have a different vibe? Did anything about living in LA surprise you?

I don’t think there are any similarities between London and LA. Totally different cultures, and very different landscapes, both geographically and energetically. I suppose maybe the work ethic is similar. Although I think people work more intensely here. Sometimes, people will do 2-3 sessions a day, which is madness to me. It does rain here, too, and it gets very cold at night, which surprised me. I hardly packed any warm clothes, so have bought a lot of hoodies.

“I’m always inspired by my collaborators” Oscar Scheller

Did you undergo any other major life changes around the writing and recording of the album?

I think the move prompted a lot of internal work, as well as creative work. I really deepened my relationship with myself. It allowed me to be more aware and observant of all relationships I have, the ones I like, the ones to let go of. And the ones that taught me valuable lessons. The making of this album felt very connected to that process. Album-making has always been like writing diary entries to myself and then sort of sharing that with the world. It helps me to have closure on experiences and provides a deep catharsis.

The album has such a warm, nostalgic feel to it – did you go into it intending for that, or did the sound find you along the way?

I’m glad you think so. I think I’ve always had a soft spot and habit of making nostalgic feeling music. When I started sculpting the album after finding the concept, I just doubled down on the sound that was emerging. Which all kind of lived in a fuzzy, well-worn universe. Things I loved listening to as a teenager, music that makes me happy.

How did you approach curating the tracklisting?

I actually have help from friends when it comes to tracklisting. I can usually decide what opens and closes the album, but sometimes it gets unclear for everything between. Nina (Cobham) really finalised the track listing because she’s an expert in sequencing. All her projects play so seamlessly.

Do you have a favourite song, or one that’s particularly important to you, on the album?

I really love ‘CPR’. I hadn’t ever made a song like that. It was a very cathartic process. And it’s the only song I’ve made that has live strings, which makes it so special. I also think it really perfectly encapsulates the sonic world of the record. Fun fact: I recorded the vocals on a MacBook mic, and those are the ones in the final master!! They had the magic.

What are the markers of being a proper grown-up, or coming of age, do you think?

Great question! It’s something I’ve mused on throughout my life. I think it’s about personal experience and wisdom. I think you can possess grown-up qualities without being grown. I think, for me, it represents a self-realised state of being. It definitely marks knowing your worth and your purpose. I think it’s subjective, and there are many different timelines. Time can feel elastic, and so can put our relationship with age. Everyone’s path is unique and different.

“I really deepened my relationship with myself” Oscar Scheller

You’ve worked with loads of different artists in a producer role. Is there a particular genre or style that you find most enjoyable to work on? What attracts you to a new project?

No particular style or genre; I just look for artists with a unique voice or way of expressing themselves. I look for aligned taste levels with my own and integrity. I look for the full package. Someone who is invested in their art, their visuals, their expression. Who take care in what they do. And also someone who wants to push things forward. Break new ground. Not live in fear and not be intimidated about getting things wrong in the name of invention and innovation.

Did any of your past collaborations influence the sound of your new album?

Yes, I’m always inspired by my collaborators! Makk Mikkael who features on one of the album tracks in particular. Working with her reminded me how much I loved making guitar-heavy music and, in a sense, “coming-of-age rock”. Her voice, her sense of melancholy and angst reminded me of my own.

You’ve obviously done a lot of work with Ashnikko, who put out her debut album this year. How much satisfaction do you get from seeing an artist you’ve worked alongside make that kind of impact? And how does that compare to putting out your own music?

I’m so incredibly proud of Ash. My heart bursts for her. I see the hard work and dedication for what she does. Watching it materialise and move so many people’s lives, change the landscape, inspire others. It’s beautiful. It’s a big reason why I prefer to collaborate with developing artists because the feeling is so good when you see them flourish and evolve like butterflies! In terms of releasing my own music, I have come a long way with being my own biggest supporter. I make music not really out of choice. It’s just something that happens; in many ways, it’s my flow state.

Given you’ve obviously got impeccable taste of people to work with, who should we be looking out for in 2024?

Very excited about an artist called kezia. Swank Mami, too! What she is offering to the world is inspiring to me. ■

Oscar Scheller’s album ‘Coming Of Age’ is out now. Follow Dork’s The Cut Spotify playlist here.