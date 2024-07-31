Here are seven acts you really need to see at Øya Festival 2024

Øya Festival has a reputation for hitting where others miss. Whether it’s a gender-balanced bill or that fragile balance between supporting local colour while showing off headliners that can really draw a crowd, the Oslo-based event knows what it’s doing. It’s not without reason that it’s named one of the festivals going time and time again. Not gonna lie; it also helps that Øya Festival is on the edge of that magical Scandinavian summer.

Still, the festival has a crowd that is famously hard to please, so the bookers have their work cut out for them. Here are seven acts that could get even the toughest audience going.

Arca

Sirkus, Friday, 21:45

Pop, electronica, pain, avant-garde, sensuality, hip-hop, and poetry all meet in the melting pot that is Arca. Her music might be hard to fit in a box, but that is also the point. The singer has been on the Øyafestival’s wish list for years, both thanks to her magnetic star power and her stellar performance at the festival in 2016. The deeply felt, darkly tinged electronic beats definitely should be on the list of club classics. Arca’s set at the Sirkus stage is bound to be hot and heavy, perfect whether you’re having a Brat Summer or not.

The Kills

Vindfruen, Wednesday, 17:35

The Kills recently had a seven-year hiatus, and we are so thankful it has ended. Not only did they return with the comfort zone-pushing effort ‘Gods Game’, they also were kind enough to stop by the Oslo-based festival. The duo has somehow maintained their effortless cool, and – with a mix of edgy indie sleaze (which we hear is making a comeback?!) and sonic grandeurs, The Kills will rock the Øya crowd.

Cezinando

Sirkus, Wednesday, 21:45

Norwegian rapper Cezinando was honoured with the prestigious closing spot of the festival in 2018, and rumour has it that he has only gotten better since. Rapping in his native tongue, Kristoffer Cezinando Karlsen delivers with emotions and a flow that transcend any language barrier. Ballet may not be a typical stage background, but it makes for an experience that lends a physicality to Cezinando’s shows. A true performer.

The National

Sirkus, Thursday, 21:45

The kings of sad dad rock are the perfect fit for Øya, which is, coincidentally, a festival that also attracts plenty of sad dads. The National have been around for a long time; they know what they’re doing, and still, experiencing them live will always bring something new and heartfelt. Not only do they know exactly how to tug on your heartstrings and make grown adults tear up, but their melancholy guitar-progressions, wistful build-ups and Matt Berninger’s vocals all come together to create live magic. A perfect match to those bright and hazy Scandinavian summer evenings.

Fochs Koshka

Klubben, Saturday, 15:50

If you want the feeling of going to a Norwegian techno rave while staying in the comfort of the festival ground, you have to catch Fochs Koshka. Their high-energy set leaves you just as sweaty as any boiler room, with the perks of a banging live show. They experiment with the boundaries of techno and come with the promise to look forward in time for inspiration. It’s a bold choice, leading to a futuristic sound that you just have to experience firsthand.

RAYE

Amfiet, Thursday, 16:45

Some may say she is the queen of the TikTok-banger, but really RAYE is so much more than that. With tube girls everywhere dancing it out to ‘Prada’ for millions to see, it would be an even better feeling to dance it out to the live version. RAYE has continuously impressed with her performances, so whether you’re looking for ‘Escapism’ or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, RAYE’s slot at Øya will be the place.

Moyka

Sirkus, Wednesday, 15:50

For those craving that classic Scandinavian pop extravaganza, as championed by Sigrid and Aurora, Moyka is the act to catch. With her cinematic productions and ethereal vocals, she is carving out her own path in the Norwegian pop landscape. A producer, songwriter and vocalist, Moyka has many talents. Her performances are always beautifully energetic and hit just that spot between introverted melodrama and joyous oblivion.

Øya Festival will take place from 6th-10th August at Tøyen Park, Oslo, Norway.