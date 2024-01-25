Paris Paloma has dropped a brilliant first song of 2024, ‘My Mind (now)’: “It’s my first time screaming on a track. That was really cathartic”



Unveiling the transformative power of her first 2024 single, PARIS PALOMA takes us on a cathartic exploration of her mental struggles and the bold new creative expressions that emerged from them. Read our latest Dork Playlist cover feature now.

Words: Martyn Young.

Photos: Jennifer McCord.

“It’s a song about new eras,” begins Paris Paloma as she tells us all about her enormous new single, ‘My Mind (Now)’. The era we just left in 2023, though, was a transformative year for Paris that saw her release a string of compelling and evocative alt-pop storytelling epics that established her as one of our finest new musical and lyrical voices. On the back of her breakout viral anthem ‘Labour’, she is becoming more accustomed to riding the wave of being A Very Big Deal.

“Last year was the best of my career so far,” she smiles. “It was wonderful. I didn’t expect it to happen on the scale that it did. A lot of the year was me trying to catch up with the runaway train of what was people’s growing love for my songs. It was a whirlwind of me playing catch up and running along, compared to this year I’m planning now.”

So, what are those plans she’s cooking up? Well, it all begins with a single that sets the tone and makes a statement, one she feels comfortable making, knowing she has already forged such a strong connection with people. “I feel more comfortable to foresee and plan things,” she says. “I feel like I know the people who listen to my music more, which is a really lovely thing. I’ve got more of a relationship with them because that number of people grew and defined themselves in that way.”

‘My Mind (Now)’ is Paris’ most expansive track yet. Operating from a boldly expressive and experimental sonic palette, it’s a swirling epic that matches the intensity and power of the lyrics. “It’s a song about the BC and the AD of something happening, whether that’s trauma or loss or something that sets off a lot of grief,” she explains. “I thought it was such a great establishing song for the start of this year. So many of the songs I’ve been writing over the last couple of years have been a reflection on my mental struggle and the journey of that and overcoming so much of that noise in my mind. ‘My Mind (Now)’ is a cornerstone to naming those themes in the rest of my music.”

The single acts as something of a game changer for Paris as she explores new ways to express her creativity. “I approached this one a bit differently to my other songs. Normally, I’m sat there with my guitar writing things, but on this one, I started fleshing it out by overlaying vocals. I had written a couple of the lines later in the song, but I started with the loop of ‘What did I do wrong?’,” she explains as she details the hypnotic vocal loop that runs throughout the song before returning as a coda after the climactic euphoric rush of the second half of the song.

“A lot of my songwriting is about putting a physical embodiment, in terms of a song and words, to my feelings and thoughts so that I can organise them. I think It was a time when I was struggling a lot with my OCD and my anxiety and my social anxiety and self-esteem, and it just felt like a constant loop in my head of ‘What am I doing wrong? What have I done wrong? What did I do wrong?’ It felt really lovely and experimental in the approach to making it compared to other songs that I’d written previously.”

The sense of freedom in the music is exemplified by the swirling rush of the song’s climax, coupled with one of Paris’ best choruses. It’s pop accessibility meeting surging ambition. “I had so much fun in the studio,” she exclaims. “I wrote the song, and then I went to Justin Glasco, and we worked on it. I talked his ear off in terms of what I wanted it to be and how big it had to feel. To me, it had to be this electrical storm that was like the feeling of having this overwhelming noise in your head all of the time. There was a lot of chaos going on in the studio when we made it, which was perfect. We sat down and listened to ’22, A Million’ by Bon Iver and more experimental music. I wanted it to have less of a song structure and be this sonic story you lose control of after a certain point in the song.”

The wailing abandon of the trumpets that adorn the crescendo represents the feeling of Paris revelling in ramping up the drama and epic quality that has always been present in her music. “We got Paul Frith in on trumpet, which was amazing. I was not wavering in saying to him, ‘Whatever you do, it needs to sound really random and chaotic. You just need to lose all sense of giving it any structure’. That instrumental section sounds like a sea of things. There are also two big screams that were my first time screaming on a track. That was really cathartic. I need to learn how to do that so it doesn’t hurt my vocal cords,” she laughs.

Paris has made her reputation as a singularly resonant and touching lyricist, but on this track, she found a different way to make her words have maximum meaning on maybe her most affecting song yet. “This song is the shortest lyrically that I’ve ever written,” she reveals. “It was a topic that I kept returning to in terms of my life and things that have happened to me that I found really difficult to write about. The words, even more so than my other songs, are incredibly carefully chosen. After a certain point, I wrote it and was like, ok, this isn’t really a song length; I need to write some more. But I didn’t have anything left to say that I felt comfortable saying or wanted to say. It exists as it does now.

“The lyrics have a vengefulness to them. There’s a twisted joy, but it’s really sad as well. Whenever someone else has had a part in causing the unravelling of your mind, that’s always a really daunting thing to write about. It’s about addressing them and the power they once had that maybe they don’t have anymore and how words from someone can stay with you and the words you write can stay with them. It was tricky writing about that, and I think that’s reflected in how it exists.”

The song is also accompanied by an equally powerful video in which Paris channelled the cathartic power of the song by almost freezing in mid-winter in Wales. Oh, the glamour of the pop star life.

“We were shooting in Wales in minus 1 degree temperatures, and it really drove the performance. It’s incredibly dirty and dark, and I was grimy all day,” she laughs. “The video is meant to be a correlation with the chaos that exists within the song. It’s that feeling of loss and suffering and being naked and afraid and not knowing whether you’re going to pull through.”

‘My Mind (Now)’ is certainly an incredibly striking opening salvo for Paris Paloma in 2024, and it points the way to what’s going to come in a big year for the singer. “It is heading up subsequent songs,” she says excitedly. “A lot of the music coming this year is all incredibly closely tied to the mental struggle and the things I’ve been through. This very long period of my life of overcoming that and the non-linear growth and documenting that. I’ve written these songs as I’ve been working through things that I didn’t know I was going to overcome. None of the songs that are coming or previously written were written retroactively. The reason they were written was because I was still in it, and I needed them to help me through. ‘My Mind (Now)’ is incredibly tied to them and an introduction to the themes that will be coming for the rest of this year.”

While 2024 promises much for Paris, she does have specific things to look forward to. Namely, a supporting tour around Europe with Maisie Peters. “That’s such a dream; I can’t believe that’s happening,” she smiles, as well as potentially some shows of her own. “I’m definitely looking to get out and do another UK and European tour. I’m just looking forward to getting out in front of people and doing all the new songs that will be coming as they’re released.”

Oh, and she has one more very important goal that she’s not quite gotten around to achieving but is working on it. “My New Year’s resolution was to do a pull-up, but I’ve not done much to realise this dream yet apart from lifting some weights,” she laughs. “This will be the year, though, that I don’t keel over in an airport from trying to drag instruments around.” ■

Paris Paloma's new single 'My Mind (now) is streaming now.