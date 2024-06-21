Crawlers head to Czechia for Rock for People 2024 – in photos

When summer arrives, it’s time for bands to dust off their travel pillow, fish out their passport and fill a suitcase with snacks (crisps) as they head out for festivals and events all over the world.

Earlier this month, that includes a bunch of rock faves – from Bring Me The Horizon and YUNGBLUD to Enter Shikari and Bambie Thug – heading to Czechia for the 30th edition of Rock for People.

The four-day bash hosted 40,000 visitors, making it one of their biggest yet – and former Dork cover stars Crawlers were among those in attendance, performing on Friday 14th June.

Here are some snaps, courtesy of Jess Meade, documenting their trip.