Last week saw Dork’s Night Out get out of the capital, heading to Manchester for the first time as part of our two night Home & Away series. Following up on Wednesday (13th September) and the London date at Colours Hoxton, HotWax and The Rills skipped up the country the following day where they joined Bandit at Deaf Institute for another frenetic blow out. We sent intrepid snapper Charlie Barclay Harris along to capture the action.

HotWax

The Rills

Bandit