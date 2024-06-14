Picture Parlour: “We are speaking the album into existence”

With their debut EP out now, Picture Parlour are taking the chaos that followed their introduction, and turning it into something to last.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Few bands have experienced a rollercoaster ride quite like Picture Parlour. The London-based quartet, forged from the creative partnership of Katherine Parlour and Ella Risi, and completed by bassist Sian Lynch and drummer Michael Nash, burst onto the scene last year with a whirlwind of buzzy shows, high-profile support slots, some big looks in the music press, and a co-sign from the legendary Courtney Love. But amidst the hype, they also faced baseless accusations of being “industry plants”, a storm they weathered with grace and determination.

Now, as they prepare to release their new EP ‘Face In The Picture’, Picture Parlour are ready to refocus the narrative on what truly matters: their music. Speaking from Nashville, where they’re currently writing and recording, Katherine and Ella reveal they’re “living out [their] Johnny Cash and June Carter dreams” and “unlocking a whole new part of the Picture Parlour world.”

Looking back on the chaos of the past year, Katherine and Ella remain undaunted. “Last year was madness,” they proclaim defiantly. “Since then, it’s just been go-go-go, and we love it. We’re just rocking it out and pinching every opportunity that comes our way.”

The creative process behind ‘Face In The Picture’ was a blend of old and new, with some songs dating back to the band’s earliest days. “Half of the songs on the EP were written years ago, so it’s been cathartic to track them and finally share them with the world,” they explain.

“It’s also really funny because while recording the EP, we were writing all of these new tracks that we are desperate to record and release, but it felt like an important part of the journey to release the songs that we’ve held so closely to us for years. These four tracks are an integral part of the Picture Parlour lore and history.”

The EP’s title cut, ‘Face In The Picture’, delves into the haunting nature of the past. “The inspiration came from a theme that seems to run through all of our music, and that’s the haunting of the past,” Katherine reveals. “I guess the idea came from thinking about how so much changes over time, yet the memories, emotions and faces we store never seem to grow as we do. There’s a sense of nostalgia, a longing for what once was or even a fear of how things used to be. ‘Face In The Picture’ is a reminder that things change in life, but they never truly leave us.”

For the EP’s visuals, Picture Parlour collaborated with duo Will and Ed Reid, creating videos for all four tracks. “We were so buzzing to have those guys on board,” they enthuse. “We didn’t initially plan to have visuals for all four tracks as we didn’t think we’d be able to do that in the limited time we had, but the vibes were so good that it just happened organically. The guys did the project so much justice and added a whole new dimension to the EP.”

Visual storytelling plays a crucial role in Picture Parlour’s music, helping to create an immersive aesthetic world. “Picture Parlour’s world is heavily inspired by cinema,” they state. “Our walk-on song is ‘In Heaven’ from David Lynch’s Eraserhead, and the lady in the radiator scene from that movie became the central inspiration for the ‘Face In The Picture’ music video.”

This cinematic influence extends to their songwriting process as well. “Storytelling is a huge part of our music,” Ella explains. “It’s Katherine’s main form of communication as a lyricist. If something is difficult to process or discuss, then communicating through the medium of storytelling is a lifesaver. It also allows us to inspire each other by entering the same imaginary world.”

“Sometimes, Katherine will come into the rehearsal room with a detailed short story or poem that is usually heavily influenced by a visual world, and after sharing it, we will just jam the vibe through from scratch as a band.”

As for what they hope listeners will take away from the EP? “We just want our listeners to feel excited by purposeful, powerful, emotive and sleazy rock. To feel like they can take on the world, that’s what our favourite music does to us. We’d love to be someone’s favourite band one day.”

One track in particular holds a special place in their hearts. “There’s one called ‘Moon Tonic’,” they explain, “and that was the first song we wrote together, so it feels like our ugly little baby. It’s so surreal to now hear it as the bombastic rock anthem that it’s grown to be.”

The story behind ‘Moon Tonic’ is a testament to the band’s journey. Katherine and Ella recall the song’s origins with fondness: “It was born out of the feeling of pure excitement and optimism we felt about life after meeting each other, like we could take on the world as long as we were side by side. We called that feeling ‘moon tonic’. At the time, we were bursting with energy and ideas, and we fantasised about playing to a field full of people.”

“We barely slept at the time as we were just writing through the nights, and we’d never feel tired. Back then, we’d say we were rolling on the moon’s tonic. And so, to actually now be playing that song to fields of people years later is our unexpected story.”

Their time on the road has also influenced their newer material. “We want to make the things that our people love,” they admit. “What moves people physically or emotionally at gigs? What will make the folks leave a venue feeling like a million dollars?”

As for the rest of 2024, Picture Parlour have their sights set high as they write songs with some of their “dream producers” in Nashville. “It’s a dream come true,” they gush. “Johnny Cash is the reason Katherine started to write songs, so this place is like a surreal dream world.”

The band have previously stated their aim to release their debut album by the end of the year, a goal they’re still working towards. “We are speaking the album into existence and hoping it happens this year,” they offer, before tempering expectations slightly. “We have songs coming out of our ears but can only make our first record once, so we want it to be perfect,” they add. “Patience is a virtue.”

Picture Parlour have faced the music industry’s highs and lows, and now, with ‘Face In The Picture’, they’re ready to show the world that they’re more than just the stuff and buzz and hype, proving that the power of authentic storytelling will always triumph in the end. ■

Taken from the July 2024 issue of Dork. Picture Parlour’s EP ‘Face In The Picture’ is out now.