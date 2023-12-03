Scowl: “It’s interesting to bring pop into something that’s not typically pop, like hardcore punk”

SCOWL are challenging industry norms and championing a new era of vulnerability in the hardcore scene.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

“My punk band is playing a festival with The Killers; it doesn’t get much crazier than that,” grins Mikey Bifolco. It’s a few hours after Scowl’s thundering hardcore made itself right at home at Reading Festival, with the Californian five-piece adding another beautifully chaotic breakout moment to the growing list.

“When you see someone who’s like, ‘I don’t know who the fuck you are, but I like it,’ it means you’re doing something right,” explains guitarist Malachi Greene, as drummer Cole Gilbert returns from getting food. There’s a brief moment where the rest of the group threaten to kick him out for missing a photoshoot for Dork, but they let him off with a warning.

“We’re obviously not rock stars, and we’re not the biggest band in the world, but my main goal going onstage anywhere is to create as many new fans as possible,” adds vocalist Kat Moss. “Today was probably a lot of people’s first time seeing us, and that’s a really special experience. It’s not one to waste.”

Following on from two frantic EPs in 2019, Scowl dropped their debut album ‘How Flowers Grow’ in 2021 and quickly found themselves at the forefront of an evocative new hardcore scene alongside Turnstile, Knocked Loose and Code Orange. An arena tour with Limp Bizkit followed in 2022; they played at Coachella earlier this year and were part of Taco Bell’s Feed the Beat Unofficial Halftime Show during the Women’s World Cup, alongside MUNA and Claire Rosinkranz. Hayley Williams, Deftones and Post Malone are all fans. As we’ve seen in recent months with The Last Dinner Party and Picture Parlour, excitement can quickly turn into boorish accusations of industry plants.

“Is it so hard to believe that a woman-led band can be a hardworking and organic success? Is it so challenging to grasp a woman’s success that you have to create a fantasy that the music industry had a hand in it?” asked Kat during a lengthy statement she shared on Twitter alongside a pointed apology. “I’m so sorry if I’m alienating some of you, your whole fucking culture alienates me!”

Scowl have no interest in following the same well-worn paths of what’s come before. They were already one of the most exciting rock bands around, and then they shared their ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ EP.

Still blisteringly heavy, the five-track record also brings pop, dance and psychedelia to Scowl’s crunching sound. “We wanted people to dance,” bassist Bailey Lupo explains. “The goal is always to get people moving,” with ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ more for people to live out their rockstar dreams with a hairbrush in front of their bedroom mirror than slam dancing in the pit.

“I really want to write a record that just smokes everything we’ve done before” kat moss

Despite a majority of Scowl playing in previous bands, ‘How Flowers Grow’ was the first time any of them had tried to write a full-length. “It was a way for us to discover ourselves,” says Kat. In the middle of their blistering hardcore was ‘Seed To Sow’, a rumbling rock’n’roll track that saw Kat singing instead of screaming. “People wanted us to do more, and we were down to fuck around and find out,” they continue.

“We all collectively were inspired to write a record that pushed the boundaries of us as a band, but we also didn’t want to abandon what had come before, that real meat and potatoes punk rock,” Kat adds. Sonic Youth, Sheer Terror, Negative Approach, Elastica and The Breeders all provided inspiration for ‘Psychic Dance Routine’. “I love Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and Snail Mail, so I made an effort to focus on pop production with the vocals,” they continue. “I think it’s really interesting to bring pop into something that’s very much not typically pop, like hardcore punk.”

Lyrically, ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ sees Kat “talking shit on the way our lives are designed for us right now. It sounds a bit cliche to complain about society, but what else would you expect from a hardcore band?” they continue. The EP also explores their own personal experiences of being on the road a lot. “I’ve worked in a grocery store, I’ve fronted a band. There’s this daily performance that we all participate in, and there are pressures that comes from both.”

Going into their debut, Scowl were free to do what they wanted because they were still a relatively unknown group. By comparison, ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ had a lot to live up. “There was more intention behind every choice. We didn’t want to get in our own way by overthinking it, but we were also wondering how it would be received. The pressure was on,” admits Kat. There were worries that this evolution would alienate some fans, but Scowl have only gotten bigger and more adored since the EP was released in April. “It’s been great to have people accept who we are as artists,” she adds.

And the pop, hardcore hybrid of ‘Psychic Dance Routine’ is very much a hint of what comes next for Scowl. “We’re already cooking,” grins Kat. “I really want to try to make things more mature, grow heavily and write a record that just smokes everything we’ve done before. We’ve grown as musicians, our tastes have changed, and we’ve put a lot of time under our belts touring and discovering ourselves.”

Kat is still in shock that Scowl is resonating with so many people but is embracing the happy confusion. “It’s better that way; I don’t want to grow some crazy ego.”

“I think a lot of people relate to your lyrics,” adds Malachi. “And I think people understand where we come from. We’re an extension of the bands we’re influenced by. We also come from hardcore in the truest sense of it. We’ve booked shows, we let bands stay at our apartments, we all try and support the community and be a meaningful part of it, so we try and bring that attitude into whatever we do.”

“The music is also accessible,” continues Kat, with Malachi learning guitar to write songs for Scowl. “It’s only a positive thing. I’ve always wanted to write music that made people feel like they can play in a band, too. I know what it’s like to be in a crowd and feel that disconnect. I know how special and valuable it is to feel part of something.”

Scowl aren’t the only new hardcore band experiencing breakout moments either, with Militarie Gun and Drain also helping lead the scene into a new golden age.

“It’s so beautiful. I’ve never experienced a community where the people ride so hard for each other, but everyone involved is also allowing one another to be as creative as they want,” says Kat, with a new generation of heavy music fans getting introduced to the scene by viral TikTok videos as well as local DIY shows. “It’s creating such a wonderfully eclectic place,” they continue. “In hardcore, I think there’s been this fear of being vulnerable, even though music is inherently vulnerable, but right now it’s more vulnerable and more artistic than ever before.”

This week, Scowl started their North American tour alongside Militarie Gun and celebrated by releasing a pulsating 80s club remix of ‘Psychic Dance Routine’, courtesy of Nuovo Testamento. “We want to encourage people to be themselves,” starts Kat. “Do whatever the fuck you want because there’s no rules, just don’t be racist, sexist or bigoted because that’s just fucked up. At the end of the day, nothing and nobody is stopping you from doing what you want. Commit wholeheartedly to your passions.”

Taken from the November 2023 edition of Dork.