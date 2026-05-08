At first glance, Sofia and the Antoinettes sounds like a band built for dramatic entrances and even more dramatic exits. In reality, it's one person, just with a rotating cast of selves. Which, as concepts go, is far more interesting.
At 23, Sofia has already created a world that's both cinematic and confessional, rich with references and emotionally precise, her writing drawing as much from old Hollywood as it does from modern auteurs, with nods to figures like Elizabeth Taylor and Bette Davis sitting comfortably alongside the influence of Sofia Coppola and David Lynch. After introducing that voice with her debut EP' WOMEN WHO LOVE TOO MUCH', she's continued to build a following drawn in by her lyricism and magnetic live presence, recently stepping onto bigger stages supporting Lola Young and proving the intensity of her recordings translates just as sharply in person. That world has extended beyond the music, too, with a residency at Bar Doña that saw her embody shifting archetypes - Women Who Cry Too Much, Women Who Smoke Too Much, Women Who Think Too Much - each performance another version of the same artist.
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