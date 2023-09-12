Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby are set to dazzle at the next SON Estrella Galicia x Paper Dress Vintage night

SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage are back at it again, presenting a fourth instalment in their series of music, beer, and sustainability-focused events. Mark your calendars for September 14th when Prima Queen (UK) and Shanghai Baby (ES), the new musical project from Ade Martín, formerly of HINDS, take centre stage at the storied Hackney venue.

Who’s Playing?

The event promises another riveting roster of musicians. Headlining the night, Prima Queen weave ethereal yet gritty storytelling, drawing influences from artists like Julia Jacklin, Nilüfer Yanya, and Lucy Dacus. Their vulnerable and nostalgic storytelling is adorned with light-hearted lyrical imagery, setting them apart as one of the must-see acts around right now.

Shanghai Baby, the new venture of Ade Martín, ex-member of Madrid’s HINDS, offers a fresh retro indie rock flair, delving into youthful discontent through enchanting musical vignettes.

As is tradition for SON Estrella Galicia events, the lineup maintains a blend of UK and Spanish artists, perfectly capturing the essence of international musical collaboration.

What Else Is Going On?

The night extends beyond just music, with a focus on community, sustainability, and positive impact. Paper Dress Vintage is not just a music venue; it’s also a vintage clothing store committed to combating fast fashion. This aligns seamlessly with SON Estrella Galicia’s focus on a circular economy.

Highlighting this focus, there will be an exclusive second-hand clothing pop-up shop featuring jackets customised with unique patches by local illustrator Tim Rockins, aka “Rockins HQ.”

To further emphasise Estrella Galicia’s commitment to sustainability, interactive elements such as live recycling demonstrations, quizzes, and furniture from New Life Furniture will be part of the evening. Local Hackney restaurant Yellow Warbler Coffee will even provide sustainable 0-KM food pairings for Estrella Galicia Lager and 1906 Reserva Especial.

For the beer aficionados, Estrella Galicia’s experts will hold a “What Does Your Beer Sound Like?” tasting workshop at local record shop The BBE Store, an expansion into a new venue for this unique night.

Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship at Estrella Galicia, shared his enthusiasm for the event: “SON Estrella Galicia is Estrella Galicia’s music project, which was born out of our passion for music, beer, and positive impact. For this music and beer event at Paper Dress Vintage, a vintage clothing shop, we want to generate conversation about sustainable fashion and the importance of thinking about giving clothes a second life vs. fast fashion.”

How do I get tickets?

With a stellar lineup, a focus on sustainability, and a celebration of Spanish and UK beer and music culture, this event promises to be a unique and unforgettable night. You can grab tickets now via Dice here.

This article appears as part of a partnership with SON Estrella Galicia.