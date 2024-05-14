Son Estrella Galicia is heading back to Brighton with Swim Deep for a night of multisensory revelry

Building off their wildly successful March event featuring Panic Shack and Plantoid, Brighton is set to come alive once again this Wednesday, May 15th with the latest SON Estrella Galicia event at The Prince Albert.

Since 2009, the family-owned independent beer brand has been curating unique events that unite live music with immersive beer culture experiences and sustainability-minded community efforts. Their London series at Paper Dress Vintage has become a beacon for cultural exchange, seamlessly blending the vibrant creative energies of English and Spanish music scenes under the inspired concept of “musical emigration.”

Previous SON Estrella Galicia happenings have treated audiences to an eclectic array of emerging talents from both shores, including the pop provocateur Jessica Winter, innovative project Miss Tiny, Dork faves Prima Queen, the brilliant Shanghai Baby, and more. The blending of UK and Spanish acts has sparked insightful dialogues around the shared journeys and challenges artists face across borders, making each event a powerful testament to music’s ability to unite as a universal language.

Now, SON Estrella Galicia is expanding their vibrant collaborative series outside of London, bringing their sonic alchemy to the artistic heartbeat of Brighton.

Who’s Playing?

At the core of the lineup are three must-see acts primed to elevate spirits. Birmingham indie darlings Swim Deep headline proceedings, armed with new material from their forthcoming album ‘There’s A Big Star Outside.’ Tapping into their love of gauzy shoegaze and gentle swaying melodies, the band is poised to take their thrilling live performances to transcendent new heights.

Representing the local Brighton scene are two equally essential names. Currls will unleash their compelling blend of raw garage rock, frenetic punk energy, and sludgy pop hooks in a special hometown performance. While Projector kick off the evening’s festivities by delving into their experimental, genre-blurring sonic palette spanning industrial grooves, alt-rock anthemics, and luscious post-punk melodies.

What else is going on?

But the immersive experience extends well beyond the music. True to SON’s ethos, the event will spotlight the art of craft beer with an exclusive beer pouring workshop. Local food titans Carlito Burrito will be on hand to fuel the revelry with delectable fare, complemented by expert beer pairings that have become a SON Estrella Galicia signature, while DJ sets from Marcus Harris, Ryan Scott Löehmann, and Las Titis will keep the dance floor pulsing.

As Victor Mantiñán, Head of Global Music Sponsorship, explains: “We are delighted to be expanding the SON Estrella Galicia project in the UK, for the second time bringing our micro-festival to a progressive, arts-focused in Brighton… We are thrilled to be partnering with The Prince Albert once again, engaging with the local community and sharing our passion for music and beer via fantastic artists, beer tastings, and food.”

With an impressive musical lineup, craft beer immersion, culinary flavors, and a dedication to sustainable practices, ‘Escape From The Albert’ promises a multi-sensory evening of uninhibited revelry. It’s the perfect atmosphere for losing yourself in SON’s singular celebration of art, culture, and zest for life. You’ll be able to read more about what went down at this weekend’s SON Estrella Galicia micro-festival on readdork.com next week.

This article appears as part of a partnership with SON Estrella Galicia.