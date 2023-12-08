Tate McRae is a star: “I feel like I finally cracked the code”

With her megabop ‘greedy’ dominating charts and playlists around the globe, TATE MCRAE feels like a talent on the edge of superstardom. With her new album (and the start of her “pop-leaning era”), ‘THINK LATER’, out now, she’s ready to explode. Check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, The Cut.

Interview: Neive McCarthy.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

If you’re a fan of understatements, here’s one for you – it’s been a big year for Tate McRae. With its blend of heartfelt lyrics and infectious energy, her music has resonated with millions of listeners worldwide, putting her as a serious contender for the AAA-list top table. “It has been an absolute whirlwind,” she exclaims. In truth, with her epoch-defining megabop ‘greedy’ dominating playlists and airwaves wherever it lands, it’s been more like the pop culture equivalent of Deep Impact for a superstar that was only ever waiting for the right moment to explode.

“I feel so lucky – Saturday Night Live was a real ‘pinch me’ moment,” she says on the eve of the release of her new full-length ‘THINK LATER’. “I’m just so happy the album is finally out.”

Tate’s evolution from her debut to ‘THINK LATER’ is marked by a desire to find a more focused form, a vision brought to life with the guidance of Ryan Tedder. “My first album felt very all over the place to me musically,” she admits. “I knew I wanted my sophomore album to feel very cohesive – that is one of the reasons why I was so grateful to have Ryan Tedder as my executive producer. He was able to help me make sure all songs felt like they belonged to one collective body of work sonically.”

The success of ‘greedy’ would be a defining moment for any star, bolstering confidence for what’s to follow. Having one of the biggest songs on the planet will do that. “Putting out music that is so personal and vulnerable is always a bit scary,” Tate explains, “but I feel really grateful that people have responded so well to what they have already heard.”

In ‘THINK LATER’, Tate showcases a maturity and ambition in her music, revealing different facets of her personality – one she refers to as “my pop-leaning era”. “For so long, my music was very ballad-y and sad,” she says. “I had this whole other major side of my personality – a playful, more feisty side – that no one got to see! I also really wanted to make music that I could dance to as I’ve always been a dancer.”

Tate sees songwriting as a therapeutic process, a way to gain clarity on her life experiences. “Writing is totally a form of therapy,” she reflects. “It’s always easier to find perspective on things when I can write about it and break it down in my head. I turned 20 this year and feel a lot more comfortable in my skin. I’m a lot more sure of myself in the studio now, and I think that comes through in this album,” she states, highlighting her personal and professional growth.

“I really believe everything happens for a reason. Everything I’ve been through has helped inspire my writing today. I truly feel I needed to go through this past year to realise how important it is for me to trust my gut,” she adds, acknowledging the role of her experiences in shaping her music.

The creation of ‘THINK LATER’ was a journey of self-discovery, with the final piece, ‘exes’, bringing a sense of completion. “The last song I wrote for this album was ‘exes’. Before ‘exes’, I felt like I was still missing elements of my pop self. Once I finished ‘exes’, I felt like I had said everything I wanted to say. I felt fully complete,” she shares, emphasising the album’s authenticity. “That was such a satisfying feeling.”

Tate’s creative vision was paramount, created on her own terms, but with a team around her playing a crucial role in realising it. “I think what has been the most satisfying about ‘THINK LATER’ is that everything has been entirely my vision,” she says, praising her team’s collaborative spirit. “When I shot the ‘greedy’ music video, I distinctly remember feeling like that was the first time my creative vision was perfectly executed exactly how I imagined it. I am so grateful for my entire creative team around me”, she affirms, paying special attention to shout-out creative director Bradley J. Calder, director Aerin Moreno, stylist Joanie Del Santo, and choreographer Sean Bankhead.

“The entire team is so collaborative,” she says, clearly emboldened by the supportive environment around her for this new era. “We all genuinely enjoy spending time together, too. Set days, shoots – it’s all been so fun. We can sit in a room together for 15 minutes and plan an entire campaign out – I feel so creatively free around my team to share my most insane and wild ideas.”

In crafting ‘THINK LATER’, Tate didn’t shy away from surprising her audience, especially with the title-track. “I really believe that in especially pop music, it’s important to constantly evolve,” she states. “‘Think Later’ the song is so different, and at first that made me a little bit nervous – but what I’ve realised is that fear means I’m on the right track of pushing myself,” she asserts, embracing the challenge of pushing her creative boundaries.

Of course, it’s far easier to try big things if you have a good coping mechanism to embolden the risk-taking. For Tate, that’s her on-stage alter-ego, Tatiana, channelled when she needs to add a bit of swagger. Starting out as a bit of a joke among fans, she’s definitely a real presence now. “I have this one lyric in ‘cut my hair’ that says ‘sad girl bit got a little boring’. That is absolutely Tatiana talking,” she explains. “I wanted to channel Tatiana in the studio because I really wanted a tonal shift and to lead with more confidence.”

Much has been said about how Tate has been bringing back that early 2000s pop-girl energy. Her connection to the early era is both a tribute and a personal joy. “I think it’s such an honour. I take a lot of inspiration from Christina and Britney,” she remarks, celebrating the blend of past styles with modern creativity. “It’s a ton of fun for me to bring back past styles and get to dance amongst some of the greatest dancers in the industry. I feel so lucky that I can be in rooms with such admirable creatives.”

Combining music and dance has been a fulfilling experience for Tate. “For the longest time, I couldn’t figure out how to make music that I could dance to. I feel like I finally cracked the code,” she says. “It makes me so excited. I’ve already started thinking about tour next year – I’ve never wanted to perform my music more live than I have for this album!”

As Tate prepares to bring ‘Think Later’ to stages worldwide, that excitement is palpable. “I am so excited to tour the world next year. I am so grateful I get to do this for a living,” she says, her journey from talent-in-waiting to a pop sensation a testament to her artistic brilliance and authenticity. “There is no better feeling than connecting with fans live and in person.” ■

Tate McRae’s album ‘THINK LATER’ is out now. Follow Dork’s The Cut Spotify playlist here.