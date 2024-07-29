Get Out: Get ready for Dork’s Day Out, Chappell Roan’s gonna pull some mighty big crowds again, and all the festivals you need

Leave the house? Seems quite likely with all of this going on.

GIG OF THE WEEK

DORK’S DAY OUT AT SIGNATURE BREW BLACKHORSE ROAD, LONDON (3RD AUGUST 2024)

On 3rd August, Signature Brew Blackhorse Road plays host to Dork’s Day Out, our all-dayer that seems determined to prove that yes, you can have too much of a good thing, and yes, that’s absolutely fine.

Headlining is Hype List graduate Gretel, whose voice could make reading the phone book sound like a brooding masterpiece. She’s joined by another from our 2024 tips list, the brilliant Nell Mescal, purveyor of songs that manage to be both achingly personal and unnervingly universal – a neat trick if you can pull it off. And she can.

Phoebe Green brings her particular brand of magic and introspection to the proceedings. One imagines her songs are what you’d get if you could somehow turn therapy sessions into catchy pop tunes. Bleach Lab, meanwhile, create the kind of atmospheric soundscapes that make you feel like the main character in a film you haven’t seen yet.

Lip Filler arrive with the zeal of a band who’ve just discovered they can make noise for a living, while Delights and Welly round out the live acts, each no doubt hoping to be the band you’ll be claiming you saw ‘before they were big’ in about 18 months’ time. And that’s not all. Mac Wetha will also take to the decks, presumably to ensure that any energy you had left is thoroughly depleted by the end of the night – or perhaps just to keep us off them. It’s a noble quest.

A day of musical discovery, (maybe) mild sunburn, and the kind of experiences that make for great stories – or at least passable tweets – we’ll see you there, yeah? You can grab tickets here.

FESTIVAL FOCUS

LOLLAPALOOZA: CHICAGO’S GENRE-BENDING BEHEMOTH

Lollapalooza once again transforms Grant Park into a musical United Nations, with a lineup that reads like a Spotify algorithm’s fever dream. SZA, Tyler, The Creator, and Blink-182 share top billing, a combination that sounds like the world’s most interesting – or chaotic – dinner party.

The rest of the bill is a testament to Lolla’s range, from Deftones’ nu-metal nostalgia to Tate McRae’s TikTok-ready pop. It’s less a festival and more a live-action playlist, where you can go from headbanging to contemplating the meaning of life in the space of a short walk.

Skrillex promises to turn Grant Park into a giant, outdoor rave, while Hozier offers a more introspective experience for those nursing hangovers or existential crises. And yes, Chappell Roan is playing. And also, yes, she’s probably going to pull the biggest crowd you’ve ever seen.

There’s the vampy pop perfection of Conan Gray, Stray Kids, bringing K-pop to the Midwest and ensuring the festival’s hashtag trends globally for reasons half the attendees won’t understand, and Laufey performing with the Chicago Philharmonic, no less. Reneé Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, The Last Dinner Party, The Japanese House, d4vd and Dominic Fike make sure the Former Dork Cover Star troupe is present and correct, while the likes of Victoria Monét, Kesha, TV Girl, Kevin Abstract, Ethel Cain, Raye, Teezo Touchdown, Waterparks, Romy and loads, loads more mean it’s a bill that goes deeper than an ocean trench.

1st-4th August, Grant Park, Chicago, IL, USA

LOLLAPALOOZA’S TOP EIGHT

SZA From alt-R&B darling to pop culture phenomenon, SZA’s ascent has been as smooth as her vocals. Her Lollapalooza set promises to be a masterclass in modern R&B, blending introspective lyrics with beats that could make even the most rhythmically challenged festivalgoer attempt to move. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself oversharing with strangers post-set – her lyrics have a way of unlocking emotions you didn’t know you had.

TYLER, THE CREATOR Hip-hop’s resident provocateur-turned-auteur returns to Lollapalooza, likely with a suitcase full of pastel suits and a head full of genre-bending ideas. Expect a set that’s equal parts avant-garde theatre and hip-hop powerhouse, as Tyler leads the crowd through a technicolour journey of his discography.

STRAY KIDS K-pop’s self-producing wunderkinds bring their high-octane performance to Grant Park. With choreography tighter than your post-festival budget and enough energy to power a small city, their set promises to be a sensory overload in the best possible way. Don’t be surprised if you leave with an inexplicable urge to dye your hair and learn Korean.

CHAPPELL ROAN In a twist that surprises absolutely no one who’s been paying attention, Chappell Roan arrives at Lollapalooza as arguably the biggest new act in the world. Her set could well draw the festival’s largest crowd, a glitter-soaked sea of devotees ready to hang on her every word. Expect a performance that’s part pop extravaganza, part communal catharsis, and entirely unforgettable. If you’re not in that crowd, prepare for some serious FOMO.

LAUFEY WITH THE CHICAGO PHILHARMONIC In a festival first, jazz-pop darling Laufey teams up with the Chicago Philharmonic, bringing a touch of class to proceedings that’s usually reserved for people who don’t spend their weekends in muddy fields. It’s the perfect soundtrack for pretending you’re sophisticated, even if you’re still wearing yesterday’s wristbands. Expect to see a sea of phone lights swaying in a way that would make any conductor proud.

RENÉE RAPP From Broadway to the Billboard charts, Renée Rapp brings her powerhouse vocals and pop sensibilities to Lollapalooza. With her debut album still fresh in everyone’s ears and whispers of a sophomore effort already circulating, her set promises to be a showcase of where she’s been and where she’s headed. Prepare for pop anthems that’ll have you dramatically lip-syncing into your water bottle long after the set ends.

KESHA One of pop’s fiercest warriors returns, brand new banger at the ready. With her new single ‘Joyride’ marking a triumphant return to her party-girl roots, Kesha’s set is bound to be a celebration of resilience and rebirth. Expect a performance that’s 100% unapologetically Kesha. Just maybe don’t take her advice on dental hygiene.

ETHEL CAIN Bringing a slice of Southern Gothic to the Midwest, Ethel Cain’s Lollapalooza set promises to be a haunting, introspective journey. With anticipation building for her second album, her performance could offer tantalising glimpses of what’s to come. Prepare for a set that’ll have you staring pensively into the middle distance, contemplating life’s big questions.

KENDAL CALLING: CUMBRIA’S MUSICAL MICROCLIMATE

Kendal Calling offers a lineup that reads like a ‘Now That’s What I Call British Music’ compilation come to life. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline, presumably to remind us all that Britpop isn’t dead; it’s just gone solo and has bills to pay. The Streets and Paolo Nutini round out the top slots, ensuring a journey through the last two decades of chart-toppers and indie disco favourites.

But it’s further down the bill where things get interesting. CMAT and Declan McKenna represent the (relatively) newer guard, while Keane’s continued presence at every festival going suggests someone’s been rifling through the mid-2000s indie landfill and found gold. The Pigeon Detectives and Reverend and the Makers add to the nostalgia factor, promising a weekend of “oh, I remember this one!” moments.

For those seeking adventures beyond guitar music, Shy FX and Katy B are on hand to keep the party going well into the night. Meanwhile, the comedy lineup, featuring the likes of Russell Howard, offers a chance to rest those dancing feet and exercise your chuckle muscles instead.

From the Calling Out stage to the Woodlands, Kendal offers a musical adventure as varied and unpredictable as the Lake District weather itself. Just don’t forget your waterproofs – this is Cumbria, after all.

1st-4th August, Lowther Deer Park, Lake District, UK

WILDERNESS: POSH MOSH AND ORGANIC NOSH

Wilderness once again proves that you can pair your existential crisis with world-class music and gourmet dining. Michael Kiwanuka headlines, offering soulful introspection that pairs perfectly with both sunset views and artisanal gin.

Faithless promise to transform the Cotswolds into a massive, middle-class rave, while Bicep’s Chroma AV set will likely leave festival-goers questioning whether they’ve had too much kombucha or not enough. Jessie Ware brings her brand of sophisticated pop, perfect for those moments when you want to dance but also make sure you’re never more than 100m from a chart-topping podcaster.

But Wilderness isn’t just about the music. It’s a celebration of culture in all its forms, where you can go from a debate on sustainable beekeeping to a funk and soul disco in the space of an hour. The culinary lineup is as impressive as the musical one, with chefs like Claude Bosi and Asma Khan on hand to ensure you’re not surviving on lukewarm noodles and questionable burgers. Unless you want to. Some of us like that stuff.

Between the wild swimming and Barry Can’t Swim’s set (the DJ, not a statement of fact), Wilderness manages to be both highbrow and delightfully silly. It’s the festival equivalent of a Gap Yah, compressed into one long weekend.

1st-4th August, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, UK

OFF FESTIVAL: POLAND’S HIPSTER HAVEN

OFF Festival is a place where coolness knows no geographical bounds. Headlined by Grace Jones – who, let’s face it, could headline opening her fridge, and it’d still be an event – OFF promises a weekend of musical education.

The lineup reads like a who’s who of “who?” for the casual music fan, which is precisely the point. Brutus offer a masterclass in brooding intensity, while Moonchild Sanelly brings Afrofuturism to the Polish suburbs.

But OFF isn’t just about the coolest artists and international bragging rights. It’s a celebration of art in all its forms, with installations, film screenings, and workshops peppered throughout the weekend. You might come for the music, but you’ll stay for the sense that you’re part of something genuinely cutting-edge.

It’s the kind of festival where you’ll leave with a new favourite act and a vague sense of cultural supremacy. Just maybe brush up on your Polish – or at least master “Czy mogę prosić o piwo?” (Can I have a beer, please?).

2nd-4th August, Katowice, Poland

OSHEAGA: MONTREAL’S MAPLE-FLAVOURED MELTING POT

Osheaga has a lineup as diverse as Canada’s weather patterns. Green Day, SZA, and Noah Kahan headline, covering punk (well, y’know, once upon a time…), R&B, and folk, respectively – it’s the festival equivalent of a really good buffet where you can have pancakes, poutine, and pad thai on the same plate.

Smashing Pumpkins bring a dose of 90s nostalgia, while Reneé Rapp and Dominic Fike cater to the TikTok generation. Chappell Roan is, yet again, going to headline without headlining on the Saturday, while you’d be daft if you missed Arlo Parks, Romy, Olivia Dean, Alvvays or Confidence Man.

Between sets, enjoy the festival’s art installations or simply soak in the view of Montreal’s skyline. And let’s not forget the food – this is Montreal, after all. Just remember: poutine is a perfectly acceptable meal at any time of day during a festival. Come for the music, stay for the gravy and cheese curds.

2nd-4th August, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, Canada

Y NOT FESTIVAL: PEAK DISTRICT’S INDIE PILGRIMAGE

Y Not Festival asks the eternal question: Y Not indeed? Snow Patrol, Jamie T, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (yes, him again) headline, ensuring that at least 70% of the crowd will be wearing band t-shirts older than some of the performers.

But it’s not all about reliving the glory days of indie past. Acts like Holly Humberstone and English Teacher represent the new wave, while the presence of Yard Act suggests someone on the booking team has excellent taste and listens to BBC 6 Music. The Vaccines and Kaiser Chiefs are on hand for those who like their indie rock with a side of nostalgia and a great big chorus, while Pale Waves cater to those who prefer their guitars with a glossy pop sheen and a well-used dry ice machine.

For those seeking something a bit heavier, Bob Vylan promises to shake things up with their blend of punk and grime. And let’s not forget our Indie Prince Declan McKenna, who at this point is practically Y Not royalty.

Set against the backdrop of the Peak District, Y Not offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and discovery. The intimate setting and community feel make it a favourite for both bands and punters alike.

2nd-4th August, Pikehall, Derbyshire, UK