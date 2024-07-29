The Track Forecast: We wanna dance with George, Nieve Ella’s having washing machine issues, and Confidence Man throw the party

Music meteorology: predicting the next wave of earworms with the tracks they’re teasing now.

WE WANNA DANCE WITH GEORGE

The 1975’s drummer-slash-production-wizz George Daniel has launched his own label, and is teasing something new for this coming week. But what does Mr xcx have in the works?

This Friday (2nd August), George Daniel, The 1975’s drumming polymath and production wizard, steps out from behind the kit to release what we presume will be his long-anticipated solo debut. For those who’ve been paying attention to the man who’s been making The 1975 sound like The 1975 even when they’re trying not to sound like The 1975, it’s a move about as surprising as finding out your local tote bag chic barista has strong opinions about coffee beans. And tote bags.

Daniel’s fingerprints have been all over The 1975’s sound since day one, from their iconic sound to crafting sonic landscapes that make existential dread sound like gold on tracks like ‘Yeah I Know’ and ‘Having No Head’. We’re presuming that means his solo venture will be a deep dive into the electronic rabbit hole he’s been digging for years, likely drawing inspiration from ambient, house, and techno – but honestly, it could be anything.

Recently, Daniel has been teasing his new material on social media with all the subtlety of a neon sign. His Instagram has been a cryptic wonderland, featuring tantalising “LOADING” screens and snippets of beats that sound like they could score an art installation. There’s even stuff done with The 1975’s iconic creative collaborator Samuel Bradley. We don’t know what it’s called (yet), or what it will sound like, but the vibes are immaculate.

But Daniel isn’t content with just releasing music; he’s also launched dh2, a new label under the Dirty Hit umbrella. It’s as if he looked at the music industry and thought, “You know what this needs? More acronyms and possibly a new font”. The label’s first major release comes from electronic luminary Kelly Lee Owens, whose upcoming album ‘Dreamstate’ is set to drop in October. The first single, ‘Love You Got’, premiered at dh2’s launch party on 11th July, transforming Phonox in Brixton into what one can only assume was a temporary portal to a dimension made entirely of synths and good vibes.

But then George knows all about vibes. He’s been spotted frequently all Brat Summer with fiancée and pop provocateur Charli xcx, from Boiler Room sets to social media missives (DO THE APPLE DANCE, GEORGE), rolling with a collective that give off the same collaborative spirit that seems to be the beating heart of dh2, with Daniel positioning the label as a home for electronic innovation and very cool t-shirts.

As for his own music, Daniel’s remixes for pop royalty like Carly Rae Jepsen and Caroline Polachek suggest we’re in for a treat that could be anything from accessible to avant-garde. His production work with Charli confirms the obvious, though – he still knows exactly how to make a hit. It’s the musical equivalent of a haute couture outfit you could also comfortably nap in.

With dh2, Daniel seems poised to create a playground for electronic artists who find the mainstream a bit too, well, streamy. The label’s commitment to “innovative and experimental artists” sounds like a manifesto for making music that’s both forward-thinking and danceable – a tough balance, but if anyone can walk that tightrope, it’s the man who put ‘Bagsy Not in Net’ on a number one album.

As we await Friday’s release, one thing’s certain: George Daniel’s solo debut and the launch of dh2 are intriguing developments. It’s the equivalent of finding out your favourite restaurant’s head chef has opened their own place, and the menu is written in a language you don’t understand but desperately want to learn. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself nodding along to what sounds like a sentient synthesiser having an existential crisis. After all, that’s the George Daniel magic.

THE NEW BOPS AND BANGERS THEY’RE TEASING FOR IMMINENT RELEASE

Nieve Ella – Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs)

Release Date: TBA

These days, we all demand new music with the patience of a toddler on a sugar rush, so it’s no real shock Nieve Ella’s ‘Ganni Top (She Gets What She Needs)’ has achieved near-mythical status with those in the know before it’s even hit streaming platforms. For months, Ella’s followers have been clamouring for the track like it’s the holy grail of indie pop. Despite offering a pre-save link and teasing the song relentlessly, Ella’s keeping mum on an actual release date – given the length of the tease so far, it could be weeks before we get our fix.

‘Ganni Top’ is a bold, swaggering indie stomper that packs more sass than a well-timed clapback and more ambition than a freshly updated LinkedIn profile. Nieve weaves a tapestry of the everyday, sky-high dreams and cheeky double entendres into an anthem of self-assurance that’s part fashion week, part indie disco, and all attitude. From washing machine woes to silver screen dreams, it’s iconic before it’s even introduced itself to the class.

Fans who’ve caught it live can attest: ‘Ganni Top’ is a three-minute confidence boost that serves with a smile. It’s a track that celebrates the highs and lows of young adulthood with equal verve, turning everyday struggles into heroic triumphs. When it finally drops, be prepared for it to soundtrack every main character moment for months to come.

everyone should go and pre-save the song of the summer!!! https://t.co/1HMS1urmQj pic.twitter.com/LPASaju2Dg — neve 🎀🪩🌷🔝 (@xneverry) July 23, 2024

Confidence Man – So What

Release Date: 1st August 2024

Confidence Man are set to continue their brilliant march with ‘So What’, a track that promises to be as subtle as a glowstick in a library. Fresh from turning Glastonbury into their personal dance floor (and probably making a few ravers question their cardio routines), the Aussie icons seem intent on proving that the 90s rave scene isn’t dead; it just moved to Melbourne and developed a sense of irony. ‘So What’ is the second single from their upcoming album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, due out in October. If their previous output is anything to go by, it will likely make you want to dust off your bucket hat and practise your dance moves. Written during late-night sessions in East London, it’s probably the most fun anyone’s had in Zone 2 after midnight that didn’t involve a kebab.

ON SHOULDERS ANTHEM. SO WHAT. The 2nd single off 3AM (LA LA LA). Out 1st August

🎥 @AliceBackham https://t.co/vwiS8dZWt3 pic.twitter.com/3DuDCFdQmv — Confidence Man (@confidencemanTM) July 24, 2024

FLO – Check

Release Date: 2nd August 2024

FLO continue their mission to take Y2K pop-slash-R&B to new levels with ‘Check’. These three have harmonies tighter than the jeans in a 00s music video and an attitude that could make even TLC say “that’s a bit sassy for us”. After a whole load of hype that surrounded their arrival, ‘Check’ is tasked with cementing their status as the girl group your cool younger cousin won’t shut up about. With performances at Coachella and The Governors Ball under their belts, FLO have all the tools to become the go-to act for those who like their nostalgia served with a side of contemporary attitude.

Willow Kayne – The Good Life

Release Date: 31st July 2024

Willow Kayne’s ‘The Good Life’ drops this week, likely serving up a cocktail of hip-hop, pop, and enough genre-bending to make your Spotify wrapped look like it’s having an identity crisis. As part of the Loud LDN collective and with an Ivor Novello Rising Star award under her belt, Kayne’s brand of bold, in-your-face pop is like a shot of adrenaline straight to your playlist. With her track record of vibrant visuals and sounds that make genre purists break out in hives, ‘The Good Life’ promises to be anything but boring.

Mimi Webb – Erase You

Release Date: 2nd August 2024

Mimi Webb returns with ‘Erase You’, presumably another emotional rollercoaster disguised as a pop song. Webb has a knack for turning heartbreak into earworms, so expect ‘Erase You’ to be the kind of track that has you belting out your feelings in the shower while simultaneously reaching for the tissues, just with less of a pulpy paper mess to deal with afterwards. Fresh off supporting Benson Boone on his North American tour and with performances at Osheaga and Lollapalooza on the horizon, Webb’s star continues to rise. It’s therapy, but make it catchy.

Haley Heynderickx – Seed of a Seed

Release Date: 30th July 2024

Haley Heynderickx offers up ‘Seed of a Seed’, likely a slice of introspective folk that’ll have you contemplating the meaning of life while staring pensively out of windows. Heynderickx has a way of making even the most mundane observations feel profound, so prepare for lyrics that’ll make you want to quit your job and start a vegetable garden, stat. Her soulful voice and folk-inspired sound are like a warm hug for your ears, if that hug also made you question all your life choices. ‘Seed of a Seed’ is bound to be the perfect soundtrack for your next existential crisis or cosy night in – often the same thing, really.

Charli xcx – something new? (TBA)

Release Date: TBA

Special Advisor to the Democratic Candidate Charli xcx is teasing she’s been recording something, which in xcx world could mean anything from a stadium-ready pop banger to an avant-garde exploration of static noise. Fresh off the success of ‘BRAT’ and with fans in a frenzy over her social media breadcrumbs, expect something that’ll make you dance, cry, or possibly both simultaneously. The fact that she and Madonna recently followed each other on social media is interesting, as are some of the recent exchanges between Chappell Roan and Charli (especially as a mash-up continues to gather pace on TikTok). Could this be the collab of the century or just two queens recognising game? Either way, she teased that those saying Brat Summer was over would have a surprise this coming week. They still don’t make statues of critics, eh?

Soccer Mommy – M

Release Date: TBA

Soccer Mommy’s ‘M’ is set to continue a streak of making indie rock that feels like a warm, slightly angsty hug. Following the release of ‘Lost’ and a busy festival season including Glastonbury and Outbreak, Sophie Allison is keeping the momentum going. If past form is anything to go by, expect introspective lyrics that’ll have you nodding along while thinking, “wow, same”.

Zion Foster feat. Jesy Nelson – Mine

Release Date: Friday 2nd August

Jesy, still finding her solo feet post-Little Mix, is on vocal duty for Zion Foster’s latest. With Nelson’s seemingly renewed commitment to ‘redefining’ her solo career after a rocky start with ‘Boyz’, ‘Mine’ could be the start of a comeback narrative that feels sorely needed. Either way, it’ll be worth a listen, if only to fuel water cooler conversations for the next week.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster via TikTok.



Don't forget to Pre-save Mine it will be released on August 2nd. https://t.co/36NbDN71sJ pic.twitter.com/szg2K193YA — Jesy Nelson Updates (@jesydailyupdate) July 24, 2024