The Blinders: “I don’t think we’ll change for anything”

Doncaster-via-Manchester four-piece THE BLINDERS are beating the odds, breaking boundaries and fighting expectations with their third album, ‘Beholder’.

Words: Steven Loftin.

Photos: Stuart Nimmo.

It’s taken three albums, but The Blinders are finally free. The Doncaster band have been working hard at chasing the dream, but sometimes the dream comes to you.

Releasing their 2018 debut ‘Columbia’ and its 2020 follow-up ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ on independent label Modern Sky – which saw them tour with vocalist and guitarist Thomas Haywood adorning his literal warpaint – the hard work paid off. Now signed to EMI for album three, they’re throwing everything – including the kitchen sink – at it.

Taking themselves away from their new homestead of Manchester to LA to get the bulk of the album together, living the rock and roll dream was always going to be the way for The Blinders boys. Getting into a room and hashing the tracks out together, showcasing the live essence that’s become synonymous with The Blinders’ name was key. “For this one, it felt really important to capture whatever was going on,” Thomas says. “And you play to your strengths as well. We’ve been known for a long time as a pretty good live band. So to then not recognise that would be foolish on our part.”

With 2022’s ‘Electric Kool-Aid’ EP bridging the gap into this era for The Blinders, particularly honing in further on keen psychedelic elements, ‘Beholder’ is a romp through Thomas’ learned introspective writing that occurred during the lockdowns. It’s chockfull of turmoil and angst, poised with a riotous grace, wrapping guitar-driven fury around gazing grooves while Thomas howls his howliest howls about growing older, wiser, and all that comes with it.

Ever the realist, Thomas knows the band’s position is still one of burgeoning success, but, as he profoundly declares, “if you stop, you might as well be dead – stagnation is death, that’s not living. I want to live. Sometimes, that attitude gets you into quite dubious situations, but that’s the sacrifice you make.” With changes in their ranks also – new drummer Thomas ‘Cass’ Castrey and keyboardist Johnny James joining Thomas and fellow Blinders-founder bassist Charlie McGough – The Blinders are primed and ready for round three.

Hi Thomas, how’s your day been?

Busy; it’s been a busy week.

How are you feeling about this new era?

It’s different because this, in a way, feels like a third bite of the apple. We definitely change things every record, whether that’s down to our own doing or outside influences that you can’t avoid, but you work with it because you want to do it, and you have to do it. With the record label that we’re with at the moment – for a band that’s been around without any major commercial success – it’s always lifting in a way that people are willing to give you those opportunities. So that’s what this record is: we got given the opportunity to make this thing, and we really went for it.

It feels like you guys are pushing yourselves forward and exploring a lot of areas, new and old.

I think emotionally, it’s definitely charged in that way. It was important going into recording it that as much of that was kept as was humanly possible. A big part of it also is the human side of it. I like to listen to records where there are people behind the instruments, so going into recording this, I insisted that we track it live, and although that caused a little bit of nervousness from the band, we got there.

“There is a darkness to a lot of things; I’ve always been drawn to that” Thomas Haywood

What kicked off the album?

A lot was written for this record – we’re talking into double figures, 20-30 songs. Everyone was coming out of lockdown with the dreaded COVID shit that was going on, and in terms of my contribution to the record, I’d gotten used to writing alone, and that was something that was a revelation. From that perspective, perhaps you are a little more inclined to explore areas that you wouldn’t usually explore or even discuss with people like bandmates because it is personal, right? With this one, it’s being older and moving into a form of adulthood and recognising the things that come along with that, things that everyone is expected to deal with. I don’t think I’m being vague in saying that; death of loved ones and learning to deal with separation in a way because separation comes to all of us in various forms. That’s what a lot of the record is talking about; it’s someone who is coming to terms with those things.

It sounds like it gave you a chance to process your own experiences using ‘Beholder’ as a mask.

I used to wear fucking face paint playing on stage [laughs], that was the first record, and I’ve never really thought or discussed that with myself or with anyone – that was just something that I did. But looking back, maybe I was wearing a mask; maybe there was a reason behind that. I don’t think I ever write about myself, I don’t think I ever could, but I’ll always write what you know, that way you’re allowed to exaggerate and it can be idyllic, but also you can go further in the opposite direction. There is a darkness to a lot of things, and I’ve always been drawn to that side of stuff anyway because I don’t know, maybe I’ll get a kick out of it. Maybe I’m a sadist.

Is the album hopeful?

Forwards is the only way. The first song on the record opens with the chorus, “I am the man I think I am” (‘Brakelights’) – I think that is a very hopeful statement. A lot of it is self-explanatory to me, but it’s interesting because some of the lads were asking me what’s the record actually about; I thought that was pretty fucking obvious!

What do you see as the place of a band in 2024?

I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about those things, so I’m not set up to have an opinion – maybe one of the other lads would. I don’t know; it’s not something that I worry about or fix ourselves on. You can be influenced by contemporary music – and we definitely are; there are some great bands out there that I’ve listened to recently, especially while making this record – and I think those influences are obvious. And you’re like, ‘Wow, this is fucking great. I would like to tap into something like this’, but I don’t think I’ve ever tried to shift things to a particular place. I think bands will always exist. It’s just a matter of the fickleness of music listeners.

What has been the best part of being in a band so far?

Probably making this record. When we got told that we were signing this deal – and that in itself was a feeling of euphoria, when people are serious about you and are genuinely interested in putting in money behind you, that’s not a small deal. Naturally, being the people that we are, we threw every single penny into making a record. There was no, ‘Let’s pay ourselves for fucking three years off’, absolutely no way. We don’t think like that. So we put it all into spending six weeks over there, and that’s something that you never think could be possible, especially where me and Charlie come from – and it is essentially me and Charlie that keep the wheels turning – and the parents that we had and the way we were brought up. But then again, I think if anyone were in our position and saw the things we saw and did the things we did, they’d come back with the same amount of fulfilment and appreciation.

“We’ll probably get dropped if we don’t sell enough records, but who gives a fuck?” Thomas Haywood

With the line-up change going into this record, does it feel like a fresh start for the band?

Every record feels like there’s been some sort of change. We had to change our management, for example, on the second record, and that was a big deal to us. I don’t know how much people know outside of music about management, but it’s incredibly instrumental in the decisions you make and the people that you work with. It’s the same with anything, right; if you hate your colleagues, you get another job.

Eoghan [Clifford], who made the record, the Cabbage guitarist, he doesn’t play with us anymore, and that’s the way that this band is going to be – by the nature of it, we’re a revolving door of musicians, potentially. But yeah, it did feel fresh when we were making it, to answer your question. It felt very fresh, and I think we got a photograph of that time. I’m really glad we did because the lads are great musicians, and they were wonderful to work with; the record wouldn’t have been done without them.

It sounds like you can have that fresh take on everything now; there’s never that threat of getting stale.

Yeah, it also means you get to sack people as well! [Laughs] I’m only joking. Yeah, it’s more of a positive thing than a negative thing, and someone who likes to change things so much – which is where I fall into – that to me is quite a promising prospect. I’m sure there are a lot of people who also feel that way as well. Constant change and constant progression and sense of becoming, I think Bob Dylan described it as, right?

How have the ambitions of the band changed?

We stopped thinking about ambition in that way quite a long time ago. When you’re on that debut album, you realise whether you’re going to be the next fucking Arctic Monkeys or not, don’t you? The ambitions of the band just don’t feel important. If it comes, it comes, but I don’t think we’ll change for anything, or I have no interest in pandering to any audience or idea or philosophy. We used to be pretty political – and not we’re not politically driven, we still are – but we don’t talk about it in the songs anymore. That’s just because we said everything that we needed to say about that. We’ve not moved away from that because it’s not cool, or you limit yourself. It’s not like that at all. It’s just that there’s a lot to talk about. People’s lives are complex, and they only get more complex. One thing’s for sure: I don’t think we’ll ever stop.

Do you feel freer now?

Yeah, there is a freedom; there is a sense of liberty of not being shackled to something that maybe other bands and other artists potentially feel shackled to. We’ll probably get dropped if we don’t sell enough records, but who gives a fuck? We’ll find another label, and we’ll make more music – that’s fine. We got to make this record, and we’re proud of it.

Taken from the March 2024 issue of Dork. The Blinders’ album ‘Beholder’ is out 1st March.