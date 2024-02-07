Any Other Questions with… The Vaccines

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that MIMI WEBB really, really, really likes pigs in blankets?

What have you got in your pockets right now?

Timothy: My grandmother’s car keys.

What is your earliest memory?

Timothy: Eating soap in the bath.

What’s your breakfast of choice?

Justin: I love smashed avocado on white sourdough with salt, pepper, chilli flakes and olive oil. Nothing beats it.

Timothy: I will always take a version of a big breakfast; I don’t want to feel like I could have started stronger.

Have you ever been banned from somewhere?

Timothy: Never.

Justin: I was banned from Southampton Joiners with my sixth-form band. It was our last gig, so all our friends rushed to the venue, and a few people came in through the fire escape on the roof. The Vaccines played a benefit show for them a few years ago, though, so hopefully, all is forgiven.

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else?

Timothy: Myself and Josh Hayward from The Horrors regularly at parties; his mates nicknamed me ‘fake Josh’.

What’s the silliest thing you own?

Timothy: I bought a red clip-on bowtie for a party once; now, it can be used to spoil any outfit in my wardrobe.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Timothy: Probably ants in Mexico City, though I do remember a market in Thailand trying some sort of yellow stuff covered in flies, but I have no idea what it was.

Justin: I filmed a TV show in Indonesia a few years ago, and they asked me to eat a bunch of mystery foods on camera. I took a reluctant bite out of most things and later found out that one of them was cobra. Turns out I hate dead snakes as much as I hate the ones that are still alive.

What was the last thing you broke?

Timothy: My watch, and before that, my other watch.

Who was your favourite musician or band when you were 14?

Timothy: I LOVED Franz Liszt. While other kids were listening to blink-182, I was replaying ‘La Campanella’ on my parents’ record player.

Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character?

Justin: I had a massive crush on Joey from Dawson’s Creek. Marissa Cooper from The OC, too. I’ve never been attracted to a cartoon, though, if that’s what you’re getting at.

Timothy: Sailor Moon (I was young).

Do you have any hobbies?

Timothy: I am borderline obsessed with basketball. We take a ball on tour, and I try to convince the other guys to play in every city we can.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

Justin: I saw a ghost in my childhood bedroom once.

Timothy: Yoann [Intonti] – after his 27th birthday, we had a show the night after and picked him up from Brussels train station; he was making his way to the next world.

Are you good in a crisis?

Timothy: Not really; I avert crisis at all costs.

What is the most irrational superstition you have?

Justin: I have to hold my breath just as the plane hits the tarmac. Not entirely sure why?

Timothy: That Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is pretending to be Spanish.

What strength Nandos sauce do you order?

Timothy: Medium when I’m alone, hot when I’m in front of mates.

If you could learn one skill instantly without needing to practice, what would you pick?

Justin: I wish that I could play piano. I think being able to play piano well is basically the key to everything.

What’s one thing you can definitely beat the other members of The Vaccines at?

Justin: Football. They’re all terrible.

Timothy: Chess.

How punk are you out of ten?

Timothy: 2.

What’s your biggest fear?

Timothy: Deep unknown water, like those pictures of divers cleaning the hulls of enormous ships, makes my hairs stand on end; I think it’s called Thalassophobia.

Justin: Loss of control. I’m scared of so many things, but I think, in reality, it all comes back to that.

Why are you like this?

Justin: I’ve spent a lot of time and money trying to answer this question, so I’m not giving it to you for free.

Taken from the February 2024 issue of Dork. The Vaccines’ album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ is out now.