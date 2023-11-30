Viva Sounds 2023: A winter musical odyssey in Gothenburg

As the winter chill sets in, Gothenburg’s Viva Sounds festival offers a warm embrace with its eclectic lineup, set to ignite the city’s vibrant venues between 1st and 2nd December. This year’s edition promises an even more thrilling experience, showcasing a dynamic mix of local and international talent.

More than just a festival, Viva Sounds is a cultural experience nestled in the heart of Gothenburg. The city’s unique venues, each with its own character, play host to these diverse acts, creating an immersive musical journey. From the cosy corners of Oceanen to the historic walls of Musikens Hus, each location promises a unique auditory adventure.

As the festival approaches, Gothenburg buzzes with anticipation. Viva Sounds is not just about the music; it’s a celebration of community, artistry, and the unifying power of sound. The 2023 lineup boasts a huge variety of artists – here are a few you should probably check out.

Adwaith

Straight out of Carmarthen, South Wales, Adwaith are slinging Welsh-language indie-rock vibes. Their debut album ‘Melyn’ scooped up the Welsh Music Prize, while ‘Bato Mato’ bagged them another. Touring with big names like Manic Street Preachers and IDLES, they’re all set to catapult Welsh music onto the global stage.

Fiona Lee

Fiona-Lee is a one-woman show you can’t afford to miss. With her trusty Jazzmaster guitar, she spins a spell with raw, unfiltered lyrics and a vocal punch that hits right in the feels. Her influences are as broad as they are deep, echoing everything from Genesis to PJ Harvey in her unique sound.

Fitzroy Holt

Representing Wolverhampton, Fitzroy Holt is blending soul and folk to create something magical. The music, dripping with heartfelt lyrics and undeniable talent, is sure to resonate.

Julianna Riolino

Julianna Riolino is a storyteller, with her debut LP ‘All Blue’ weaving a tapestry of pain, healing, and love. Her Americana-soaked tunes capture the essence of fleeting moments in life.

KÅRP

KÅRP are Gothenburg’s own electrowave sensation, mixing dark electronic beats with haunting vocals. Think The Knife meets Lykke Li, but with a twist that’s all their own. They’re stirring up the music scene with a spellbinding fusion of old and new influences.

Kerosene Kream

Get ready for the hypnotic chaos of Kerosene Kream! Their sound is a wild ride of rock’n’roll, with echoes of The B52s and Dead Kennedys. Expect a performance that’s as electrifying as it is unique.

The Kairos

Liverpool’s The Kairos are living proof that the city’s legendary music scene is still pumping out top-tier talent. They’ve made the leap from local clubs to garnering a devoted following, and their ambition and love for music are palpable.

MOTO Boy

MOTO BOY, the charismatic Oskar Humlebo, is a romantic known for his evocative vocals. His music, characterised by honesty and artistry, has been winning hearts since 2006.

Hollow Ship

Hollow Ship are one of the leading acts in Swedish psychedelic rock. Shaping the future with their 60s-inspired yet forward-thinking tunes, they’re all about breaking moulds and pushing boundaries.

BALA

Spanish duo BALA are a force to be reckoned with, blending grunge, punk, and stoner rock into an explosive concoction. Their performance is guaranteed to be an electrifying experience.

The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man’s performance is an exploration of alternative rock with a mystical edge. Their music is a blend of haunting melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

UPPLOPPET

UPPLOPPET brings a fresh perspective to the festival with their innovative sound. Their performance is a fusion of genres, creating a vibrant and unpredictable musical experience.

LOVA

LOVA’s debut album ‘Grown-ish’ is a candid reflection on the journey from teenage years to adulthood. Signed to Republic Records and an advocate for mental health, she’s as impactful with her words as she is with her music.

Charlie Harlow

Charlie Harlow, Gothenburg’s alternative indie rock sensation, blend intense rock with ethereal shoegaze. Influenced by the likes of The 1975 and Slowdive, they promise a live experience that’s nothing short of spectacular.

Find out more about Viva Sounds at vivasounds.se.