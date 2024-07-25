2000trees brings top-line bands and a swarm of new talent to Upcote Farm

The future of alternative music is in very safe hands.

Words: Alexander Bradley.

Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

Over the years, the half week / half weekend days set aside for 2000trees consistently deliver, ensuring that when the festival comes around, it does so with a few guarantees. First and foremost, it will rain at some point, and you will get sunburnt too. You will discover at least one new band that you’ve never heard of before and love them dearly from that point onwards. The festival hosts the best in alternative music, whether that’s some fresh-faced angsty punk outfit, a downbeat singer-songwriter, or a heavyweight metal band pushing the boundaries of the genre; it’s all here. You will convince yourself that the Forest Stage might just be the most picturesque festival stage in the world, too. And this year is no different.

The only thing 2000trees does not deliver on, despite several assurances from bands, fans, and the festival alike, is football coming home.

Topping the bill this year are The Gaslight Anthem, The Chats, and Don Broco, but, like so often with 2000trees, the headliners are merely the final flourish on a line-up fizzing with exciting names. More importantly, aside from the white-bloke-heavy headliners, this year’s bill continues the festival’s good work of including non-male and POC artists, which should be celebrated. There is still some work to do to boost those names, but steps are being taken.

Between the handful of top-line bands and a swarm of new talent, the only criticism fairly leveled at this year’s line-up is a lack of something in between those two ends of the scale. The upside to all that is plenty of time to wander from stage to stage to soak up the sights and sounds.

The beginning of the festival is marked with the ending of Exit Child, who open the Forest Stage. Thankfully, by some miracle, after what seems like a bit of an unjust slot, they step in on The Axiom Stage the following day to say goodbye all over again in the noisiest, most chaotic way they know how as they fill in for Death Lens.

The Forest Stage, once reserved for acoustic musings and swinging off a hangover in a hammock, welcomes Lambrini Girls and Dead Pony as the Wednesday evening starts to take shape. The Word Stage, with all of its 20-person capacity, welcomes Enola Gay and The Wytches for a raucous time just next to the portaloos on the way to the forest.

That night divides the Trees crowd thanks to England’s semi-final match taking place. Thankfully, it matters very little to Trees favourites and Scotland representing The Xcerts, who play a front-to-back run-through of their album ‘There Is Only You’ for the first time ahead of its 10th anniversary. As for the Welsh contingent in Dream State, who follow afterwards, they embrace the football with their kits on and a screen with a live stream on stage as they crowd-surf inflatable unicorns and rip through a blistering set. As Boston Manor make it on stage, England wins in the last minute, so the crowd and band alike are free to revel in the euphoria of victory. Their set balances songs from their upcoming new album with some of their older, deeper cuts, like ‘Lead Feet’ and ‘Laika’ as a stark example of the progress and evolution of their sound over the last few years.

It is back to the Forest Stage early on Thursday, but this time, the mood is very different as Dylan Slocum of Spanish Love Songs plays an acoustic set consisting of a few rare numbers like ‘Otis / Carl’ and ‘Aloha to No One’ ahead of their full band showing later in the evening.

Over on the other side of the festival, Meryl Streek shows his genius on the Neu Stage while a triple header on the Main Stage of Dead Pony, Static Dress, and Cassyette all add to a feeling that the future of alternative music is in very safe hands.

While Movements sing of a “pink cloud summer” from the depths of The Cave, out in the actual sunshine, Kids In Glass Houses come through with one of the sets of the weekend. Feeling something like the “Legends Slot” – a marker of the Main Stage kicking into gear for the evening ahead – the returning Welsh heroes, dressed smart casual, roll back the years with all their pop-rock hits of the mid-00s while also sharing their 80’s pink-neon soaked new bop ‘Theme from Pink Flamingo’ too.

Over on The Axiom, there is barely a space under the tent for Boston Manor who, after the night’s previous career-spanning set, focus heavily on their newest music ahead of the release of their new album at the back end of the summer. Following them, Hot Mulligan continues their ascendency as they bust out the best of last year’s ’Why Would I Watch’ album. Between those two sets, Manchester Orchestra makes their long-awaited 2000trees debut. As a band that has perfected the art of restraint in the latest few albums, their Main Stage appearance demands a bit more power, and they duly deliver as they flex numbers like ‘Cope’, ‘The Maze’ and ‘Shake It Out’ which feature a brief prelude of Biffy Clyro’s ‘Mountains’.

The Cave is for Better Lovers, but over on the Main Stage, it is a marriage made in heaven as The Gaslight Anthem close out the day. There is plenty of old with an opening trio of ‘Great Expectations’, ‘Handwritten’ and ‘American Slang’ to set the tone. There is something new with songs from their latest album ‘History Books’. There is something borrowed with a cover of Mother Love Bone’s ‘Chloe Dancer’ and an appearance from Andy Hull on ‘“45”’. And there are plenty of the blues in an exceptional headline performance.

Come Friday morning, those who have the energy to kick off to match Sløtface and The Rumjacks on the Main Stage, but it is back in the forest where many start the day slowly with Katie Malco, who comes with a full band and the promise of more new music following the release of new single ‘Fatal Attraction’ just two days prior.

If there are any lingering cobwebs, Unpeople blow them out as they rattle through their debut EP with a Nirvana cover for good measure.

While there is plenty to be angry about as Nova Twins, Grandson, and Bob Vylan rage against the machine on the Main Stage, Bears In Trees are carefree and joyous over at The Axiom by complete contrast. The positive energy over at The Axiom continues as the blissed-out grooves of Turnover ring out into the sunset before Hot Milk, straight off a plane from San Francisco, show no sign of jet lag with a ramped-up performance that is destined to be back on Trees’s Main Stage in the near future. In between those two, in a frenzied evening of standout performances, Palm Reader makes an emotional final bow that leaves nothing behind from the first note to their very last. And, while The Chats headline the Main Stage with a litany of no-nonsense garage-punk bangers, over at The Cave, Empire State Bastard returns (this time with the legendary drummer Dave Lombardo in tow) to finish the night with a pummelling of dark magic – sometimes trashy, sometimes doomy but always completely captivating.

Standing in line for a coffee and a cheese toastie or for those with any energy left down at the front, the Saturday morning’s soundtrack comes courtesy of The Meffs and ‘68 where the philosophy of good and simple punk music is alive: play loud, play fast and it’ll get the people going. For those in need of a lighter touch, the forest is the best place to start, where Nate Bergman serves up all his saddest songs and a cover of ‘Helena’ for good measure.

Michael Cera Palin has even more sad songs but injects them with a sunny disposition with their vibrant indie-punk sound.

Ramping up the good vibes and taking them to the Main Stage, Dune Rats are the perfect mid-afternoon refresher. Regardless of the size of the stage, these Aussies are going to have fun with their silly little rippers. It makes it very easy for The Xcerts to come out and knock it out of the park at a festival they call home, but they still call on You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi to help them out with ‘Feels Like Falling In Love’ as they end their set on an unbelievable high.

While the good feelings and love resonate there, in the 50 meters between The Axiom and The Cave stages, there is the Teenage Wrist duo bringing power-pop goodness and Into It. Over It. with their emo pop hits up on one side up against the post-hardcore assault of Gouge Away and melodic hardcore joyride of Angel Du$t.

As a palette cleanser from The Cave, a trip to the forest is greeted by the wonderful Amigo The Devil whose Kerouac-style misadventures are as captivating as they are fun to have a boogie along to.

After The Cave’s afternoon of hardcore shenanigans, it’s a surprise that Lonely The Brave are next up for the stage in which most of the carnage has ensued over the weekend. Despite being a frequent fixture on the Trees line-up, there is often a feeling of impermanence around the band and an aura to always savour those skyscraper, lung-bursting moments they give every time as though it might be your last chance to do so, and this showing is no different.

From the life-affirming high of Lonely The Brave, it is straight into another monumental performance as Creeper headline The Axiom. You’d be forgiven for thinking they are headlining the whole festival with the make-up and t-shirts around the festival (and no doubt they soon will be), but, this time, they have packed out this tent long before they’re due on stage. And when they finally arrive, it is a bloodbath. Bringing ‘Sanguivore’ in almost its entirety, it is a perfectly choreographed hard-rock opera with vampires lurking around every corner. But even the hardest heart of stone can’t withstand the crowd taking the lead on ‘Misery’, which leaves singer Will Gould humbled. Never one to end on a bum note though, they rip into ‘Cry To Heaven’ and the severed head of the singer is paraded on stage with blood spraying out onto those in the front rows. Nothing says a good show quite like being sprayed with the singer’s blood.

If that is the end of 2000trees, then it would be a fitting finale, but Don Broco are tasked with that job, and they bring a bunch of fireworks and Kid Brunswick to get it over the line.

And so the curtain falls on yet another 2000trees. The lasting feeling is that this is still a festival built out of love and passion for the music it supports. It still feels small and independent, but they’re perfecting this festival now. Maybe the VIP section is oversold. Maybe it’s time for another outdoor stage. Maybe £13 for a Margherita pizza is daylight robbery. Those are the things they’re figuring out, or they’re out of their control. Despite that, Trees never compromise on supporting new bands and consistently platforming the best in alternative music. There is no better place than the rolling hills of the Cotswolds for a weekend with this type of music. Long live 2000trees.