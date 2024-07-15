Mad Cool 2024 sees Ashnikko’s most evolved form yet

rom snotty punk to bratty pop, via industrial day-glo rave, they’re an artist that isn’t afraid of changing things up.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

Ashnikko has already cycled through a number of different eras. From snotty punk to bratty pop, via industrial day-glo rave, they’re an artist that isn’t afraid of changing things up. Debut album ‘Weedkiller’ managed to bring all those different styles together under one over-arching dystopian narrative, while still pushing things forward.

She’s never been short of confidence, but there’s a real swagger to this evening’s set at Mad Cool. The songs are fiery, but never rushed. The twisting choreography is deliberate and playful while the moments of fantastical sci-fi escapism are given space to fully enchant the swelling crowd. There’s the industrial purge of ‘You Make Me Sick’, the chirpy rage of ‘Stupid’ and the sing-song flex ‘Working Bitch’, and that’s just for starters. “For those who don’t know, my name is Ashnikko and we’re about to put on A Show,” she grins, opening up the world of ‘Weedkiller’.

Smirking anthems like ‘Slumber Party’ and ‘Cheerleader’ are delivered with a knowing wink, while a fanmade sign that says “I peg my bf to your songs” is proudly taped to the front of the stage. “That is so special to me,” says Ashnikko, before the soaring ‘Cry’. “Now this is pegging music,” they grin.

There’s an emotional heft behind all that playfulness though. ‘Invitation’ has become a fierce ode to reclaiming their power, ‘Super Soaker’ embraces all-consuming desire while bristling rage is twisted into communal catharsis with ‘Chokehold Cherry Python’ and ‘Tantrum’. An updated take on ‘Manners’ leans fearlessly into euro-dance club euphoria, while the sprawling ‘Dasiy’ is theatrical, ambitious and devilishly good fun.

While previous shows have been an urgent dash through those different chapters of Ashnikko’s career, there’s a cool command to tonight’s set. It’s spikey, tender, high-octane but considered. All the pieces fall into place perfectly. Settling into the world of ‘Weedkiller’, this is Ashnikko’s most evolved form yet.