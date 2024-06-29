AURORA speaks up on the Park Stage at Glastonbury 2024

A stark reminder of the power of music to not just entertain, but to challenge and inspire change.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Ketil Mosnes.

AURORA transforms the Park Stage into a realm of ethereal sounds and powerful messages – her barefoot performance a journey through her discography, each song carrying a weight of emotion and purpose beyond its melody.

Between her haunting vocals, AURORA uses her platform to address pressing global issues. She dedicates songs to those grappling with mental health struggles, feeling disconnected and isolated, and facing oppression due to their sexuality. The atmosphere shifts to something especially poignant, though, as she performs ‘The Seed’, a tribute to the children of Gaza, while holding a sign for War Child.

The most stirring moment comes as AURORA voices her frustration with world leaders, accusing them of repeatedly failing the people they’re meant to protect. Her words, “I cannot believe these shitty people who hurt our future,” ring out across the field, a stark reminder of the power of music to not just entertain, but to challenge and inspire change.