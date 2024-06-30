Avril Lavigne proves her legend status on the Other Stage

There’s more than one Canadian legend at Glastonbury this year.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Anyone surprised by Glastonbury’s reaction to Avril Lavigne clearly hasn’t been paying attention. The Canadian pop-punk princess delivers a set that not only justified her place on the Other Stage but has the area bursting at the seams.

From the moment she kicks off with a rambunctious ‘Girlfriend’, it’s clear this isn’t going to be your average afternoon set. Dropping ‘Complicated’ within the first ten minutes is a power move that set the tone for what’s to come.

Avril in 2024 is every bit the powerhouse she always was, silencing any doubters who might have been stuck in an early 00s mindset where Real Music Snobs thought she was fake. Meanwhile, she concentrated on dropping brilliant singles, better-than-solid albums and acting as a gateway drug for a whole generation of growing young minds. Whatever. That’s their problem.

The crowd’s reaction is so overwhelming that organisers have to shut off entrance to the Other Stage area. ‘Here’s to Never Growing Up’, with its reference to Glastonbury’s favourite sons Radiohead, and ‘My Happy Ending’ keep the energy high, and it doesn’t dip – even with newer songs entering the mix.

Even newer material slots seamlessly into the set, proving that Avril’s renaissance (if she ever really needed one) is in full swing. ‘I’m With You’ remains an underrated slice of brilliance, and the finale of ‘Sk8er Boi’ creates the kind of chaos you’d expect from a headline act, not a mid-afternoon slot.

Avril’s performance is a forceful reminder that there’s more than one Canadian legend at Glastonbury this year. For a generation who grew up with her, she’s nothing short of triumphant. Avril Lavigne didn’t just play Glastonbury – she owned it.