Bloc Party roll it back at Glastonbury 2024

Words: Dan Harrison.

Bloc Party feel like a band experiencing something of a renaissance. After a spell touring with Paramore, who cited them as a major influence on their latest album ‘This Is Why’, there’s a quiet confidence that comes from nearly two decades in the game.

Frontman Kele Okereke’s stage presence is a study in contrasts, alternating between bouncy exuberance and stoic intensity. As the crowd’s energy builds, Okereke remains focal point of calm.

Their set is a masterclass in how to balance old faves with new material. ‘So Here We Are’ kicks things off, its deceptive simplicity and Okereke’s rich vocals drawing in both long-time fans and new listeners alike. When ‘This Modern Love’ hits, you can practically see the nostalgia rippling through the crowd.

What’s most impressive about Bloc Party in 2024 is how seamlessly they’ve managed to keep their sound fresh. The old songs and new all still feel relevant. In Kele, they’ve got a frontman who seems to have that magic knack of holding the zeitgeist still around him. Bloc Party may be indie rock veterans, but they’re far from being relics.