Camila Cabello is at Glastonbury 2024 to have fun

Dogs, BMXers and a whole bloody playground – Camila Cabello is here to play.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Who’d have thought the most bizarre set opener of the weekend would come from Camila Cabello? Stepping out to the polarising lead single from latest drop ‘C,XOXO’ in, erm, a tracksuit and a dog mask, with all of her dancers in the same garb, it’s immediately a symbol of her wackier new era.

With the album only dropping yesterday, punters have barely had a chance to spin it once, but it doesn’t deter Camila from playing most of its tracklisting. With a set made up of an empty swimming pool and various other playground equipment, she takes us back to the Miami she grew up in, the same place ‘C,XOXO’ is dedicated to.

‘TWENTYSOMETHINGS’ sees her take a brief moment of sincerity to say she doesn’t know what the fuck she’s doing (hopefully she’s aware she’s playing the Other Stage and it’s quite a big deal), while ‘DADE COUNTY DREAMING’ has her on the back of a BMX, and on ‘JUNE GLOOM’, she spins on a roundabout.

While this album is dedicated to Miami, most of Camila’s career focused on her heritage, her Cuban roots. That’s not forgotten today either as ‘Havana’ kicks in mid way through the set, Camila nodding to what a scorcher it is out.

Although probably a third of the tracks performed today have significant features, there’s no dilly dallying about and waiting for it to be over. Instead, the blanks are filled in with dance breaks and stunts aplenty from a trio of BMX riders.

A lot of ‘C,XOXO’s rollout has seen Camila be accused of ripping off other artists and forcing a switch up, but seeing the record performed live reveals her true intent. It’s her most playful record yet, and on stage she’s having the most fun with it.