Chappell Roan at London’s Heaven: Iconic behaviour from 2023’s breakout pop star

Big, bold and brilliant, Chappell Roan is just getting started.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

As opening tracks songs go, Chappell Roan’s ‘Femininomenon’ is one hell of an introduction. The brash pop banger weaves conversational empowerment around defiant confrontation before the snotty cry of “Dude, can you play a song with a fucking beat” truly kickstarts the party. Add in lashings of melodrama alongside a self-aware silliness, and it’s easy to see why Chappell is the year’s breakout pop star.

The pulsating attack of ‘Femininomenon’ starts the sprawling brilliance of Chappell’s debut album ‘The Rise & Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ and it kickstarts tonight’s celebrations at London’s Heaven as well. Sticking to the script, the celebratory country twang of ‘Red Wine Supernova’ follows next, with the entire room belting out the super-specific lyrics. “This is giving me leading Youth Worship,” Chappell grins, shortly after trying out a comically extravagant fake British accent.

So much of Chappell’s music is larger than life, pulling from the likes of Lana, Rina and Gaga, and tonight is a similarly overblown affair. The dress code is Slumber Party Kissin’ in honour of urgent, synthpop number ‘Naked In Manhattan’ and support comes from two local drag queens, Inga Rock and Bones. The songs don’t back down from the challenge either. From the lusty ‘After Midnight’ to the deliberate romance of ‘Picture You’, each track sounds gigantic with Chappell backed by a drummer and guitarist while the fuzzy indie disco stomp of ‘HOT TO GO!’ comes with its own dance routine. Yes, every corner of the room gladly takes part. It’s a big pop performance, underlined by a giddy cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ that’s as fearless as it is fantastic.

As much as tonight indulges in over-the-top excess, it’s all grounded in lived experiences. “My songs are about dating and falling in love,” Chappell tells the crowd, before revealing how difficult that was as a gay teen in North America’s Midwest. “Growing up, there were all these weird rules,” she continues, before shattering them all with the snarling ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’. Later, she admits that being onstage comes with voices in her head telling her she’s not pretty or talented enough. “This song is an exorcism. I get that bitch out,” Chappell grins before the glorious revenge anthem ‘My Kink Is Karma’. She’s not the only one using tonight as a purge either.

“Not only am I grateful for who you are, I celebrate you wherever you are, whether that be in a low place or maybe you’re doing the best you’ve ever done,” she adds, before the stripped back ache of ‘Kaleidoscope’. “You are meant to be here,” she continues, bringing the community even closer.

Kicking off the encore, ‘California’ is warm and delicate before the shimmering escapism of ‘Pink Pony Club’ closes things out in fashionably euphoric fashion. There might be heartbreak across ‘The Rise & Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ but tonight is nothing but a glorious celebration. “I’m going to keep on dancing” sings Chappell before leaving the stage, fighting for joy at every turn. She might be 2023’s breakout star, but the Chappell Roan party is only just getting started.