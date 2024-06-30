Cyndi Lauper reminds us why she’s a true icon at Glastonbury 2024

If this is what a farewell tour looks like, we’re not sure we’re ready to say goodbye.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Cyndi Lauper just reminded us why she’s a true icon. At 71, she’s owning her status with a delightful mix of seasoned professionalism and carefree attitude that only comes with decades in the spotlight.

Dressed in a mix of blue and silver that screams ‘look at me’, Lauper commanded the Pyramid Stage like it was her personal playground. Sure, it took a few songs for things to really heat up, but once ‘I Drove All Night’ kicked in, it was clear that Cyndi hadn’t come to Glastonbury to simply go through the motions.

Between belting out hits like ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ and ‘Time After Time’, Lauper peppered her set with anecdotes that ranged from cheeky (apparently, she’s “not allowed” in Trafalgar Square anymore) to activist (plugging her ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights’ fund). It’s this blend of irreverence and genuine care that makes Lauper such a captivating performer, even after all these years.

What’s truly refreshing about Cyndi is how she manages to strike that perfect balance – she clearly still gives a damn about her performance and her causes, but there’s also this wonderful ‘zero fucks given’ vibe that only comes with confidence and experience. She’s not trying to be a 20-something pop star – though any 20-something pop star who wanted to be more like her would be welcome – she’s being unabashedly, unapologetically Cyndi.

As she bids farewell to the crowd with a casual “Have a great party, kids”, it’s clear that Cyndi Lauper isn’t just surviving in the pop world – she’s thriving. If this is what a farewell tour looks like, we’re not sure we’re ready to say goodbye.