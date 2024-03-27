Declan McKenna reinvents his own discography for a self-exploratory performance at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall

The indie icon now returns with an experimental, indefinable era.

Words + Photos: Finlay Holden.

In September 2021, Declan McKenna gave his rock opera opus ‘Zeros’ its belated UK tour debut a full year after sharing those songs with the world. Even back then, several years since the record’s inception, it was clear that the inspired songwriter was looking for something new. As it turns out, looking internally was his best bet. The indie icon now returns with an experimental, indefinable era that gives us the most detailed insight into his inner psyche yet.

Before he lays himself bare, Declan loves to hype up his new favourites, and even if you’re on the hunt for new talent, the chances are high that he’s beaten you to it. A longstanding champion of artists on the rise, his previous support acts include Alfie Templeman, CMAT, Chappell Roan and, more recently, Wet Leg. Taking their place on stage this time around are the magnificent Wunderhorse, who offer a raw, broody yet intimate set of rock tunes led by frontman Jacob Slater’s gritty presence. Having divulged in a side-project of vulnerable acoustics, he brings his songwriting prowess back to the four-piece as they test out new material on the road – if this is any sign of what’s soon to come, Wunderhorse are about to be another huge name Declan has helped push through the pipeline and onto greatness.

When the main man himself marches on stage, fans are desperate to spot him amongst the mountainous scenery of his new show. Returning to the same stage two years on, this is a performer with a transformed identity and, indeed, discography, with the wobbly vibe of ‘What Happened To The Beach?’ taking its rightful place front and centre in the setlist.

Kicking off with the janky, outwardly mismatched sonics of ‘Sympathy’, a precedent is immediately set; Declan’s new ventures might not seem to make immediate sense as easily as his older releases, but give them a chance to play out and something special is sure to rise to the surface. Although he is certainly not afraid to whip out a banger on a moment’s notice – ‘The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home’ and ‘Beautiful Faces’ are easy crowd pleasers – there is a revitalised depth to his efforts that enrich an already momentous back catalogue. The latter of these cuts, in particular, seems to have undergone an instrumental reinvention since its release, with a heavy, droning synth upping the tension.

This attitude of refinement is essential for the 25-year-old; as an artist who penned his first hit single at just 16, the majority of his audience has grown and matured alongside him. Self-exploratory and self-aware, his seemingly personal tracks such as ‘Honest Test’ and ‘It’s An Act’ maintain a mystic, almost cosmic energy that fills the grand venue with personality. When Declan mounts the… mountains, for a keys section, an unprompted sea of phone flashlights rises to greet him.

The quiet, dynamic build of the introspective ‘Breath of Light’ feels earned following the new moshpit starter ‘The Phantom Buzz’, and even that track contrasts its instrumental weight with a noodling flute. The relatively unsuspecting ‘Mezzanine’ becomes a set highlight, delivering guttural power in a live setting and settling into an irresistible groove that has the overflowing room nodding along. There’s a subtle theatricality to this era shift, and McKenna’s six-piece group step up to deliver the goods.

It always takes a while to accept change, and change is Declan’s prime expertise. His adoring crowds have learned to trust that each twist and turn will bring new highs, and he delivers on that front once again. With a 100-minute show not running long enough to cover many gems old and new, there is always the promise of a certain DJ Darles Chickens popping up by the quayside later. As his eccentric humour proves, some things do remain consistent.