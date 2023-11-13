Dolores Forever bring undeniable excitement to Dork’s Night Out at London’s Colours Hoxton

Plus! Anteros’ LALA HAYDEN and The Magic Gang’s Gus Tiramani.

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photos: Frances Beach.

Remember, remember, the 9th of November! Maybe not the words of historical figures, but here at Dork, we’re about making our own history. With Dork’s Night Out returning once again at London’s Colours Hoxton, the November chills are swapped for a swooning world of undeniable excitement.

The last time Laura Hayden took to the stage, it was at the front of the world of Anteros and searing, swagger-filled indie-pop. Taking to the same venue where she first played years before, tonight is about new beginnings and a glorious new direction. Now, as LALA HAYDEN, that world of feverish showbiz has morphed into glorious pop eruption, the sort you’re pulled into from the first note and thrives with every twist and punch. ‘SLICE’ is an early favourite, leading a set that perfectly blends immediate introduction and feel-good fun. ‘MONSTER’ is a hypnotic pop singalong (with LALA conducting the choir in front of her), while closer ‘WOMAN’ sizzles with ambition. That sense of embracing the now and the freedom to do so rings out, setting up a vibrant new chapter. LALA HAYDEN takes bop-pop into 2024 and beyond.

New steps continue with Gus Tiramani. At the heart of all things The Magic Gang has been this earnest knack for swooning hooks and wholesome release – and that core is there in its most blissful form with Gus’s own project. Performing tonight as a two-piece, his set is like being welcomed directly into his front room. The touch of a classic songwriter ripples from start to finish, showcasing why tracks like ‘If I Fall’ and ‘Old Friend’ are already becoming hot water bottles of soothing joy. It’s a stunning world-creating statement which puts emotion directly into the middle of Colours Hoxton, showcasing an old soul distilled into a modern and fresh twist. With touches of Matt Maltese, Tobias Jesso Jr and the best of soul, the crisp winter may be the perfect introduction to everything Gus Tiramani.

Feel-good fun and beaming smiles are a guarantee with Dolores Forever. For their last show of the year, it’s an all-systems-go celebration that puts exactly what marks them out from the pack at the fore. Tales from down at the riverside mesh with infectious hooks and the sort of choruses destined to grow and grow into the bigger venues they’re fated to fill. ‘Good Time All The Time’, ‘Baby Teeth’ and ‘Conversations With Strangers’ are met with party-popping joy; every facet of their show tonight confirms Dolores Forever’s brilliance. Not adhering to any sound or scene but their own, it’s impossible to pin them down, and they’re all the better for it. Gorgeous harmonies are spell-binding but always follow with a disco-soaked invitation to let loose and revel in the here and now. ‘I Love You But You’re Making Me Sad’ is a soaring ABBA-esque spinner, while the fizzing ‘Rothko’ and ‘Funeral’ are hypnotic and triumphant in equal measure.

Already packed with a catalogue of earworm hits, Dolores Forever seize the moment tonight to point to what’s next. It all continues a whipping eruption of a band firmly in control of how special they’re becoming. Who else could start a chant of “Shut up and eat the pasta!” from a brand-new track? As the heavyweight hits of ‘Why Are You Not Scared Yet?’ and ‘Party In My Mind’ close proceedings, tonight cements Dolores Forever’s place as a force that embraces the fun and feeling of indie-pop in a way very few can. As more and more fall into their unstoppable world, Dork’s Night Out is born witness to future greats. Now, where’s that pasta?