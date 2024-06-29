There’s nothing passive about IDLES’ headline set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2024

While yeah, they do lay it on thick, they also lay it on well.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

IDLES have never been shy of saying what’s on their mind. They’re not just being honest, they’re honestly just – or something less cloying and trite, if you’d prefer. As they take to the Other Stage for their headline slot, it’s clear they’re not just here to entertain – they’re here to make a statement. From the moment frontman Joe Talbot steps on stage, the air crackles with anticipation.

Opening with ‘Idea 01’ before erupting into ‘Colossus’, IDLES quickly turn the Other Stage into a seething fire pit. Talbot’s command to split the crowd sets the tone for the night – this isn’t going to be a passive, hands-off experience.

The set is a relentless barrage of the hits old and new. Tracks from their latest album ‘Tangk’ stand shoulder to shoulder with fan favourites, each received with equal fervour by the ever-growing crowd. But it’s not just about the music. IDLES use their platform to make powerful political statements throughout the night. Talbot’s cries of “Viva Palestina” and the dedication of ‘I’m Scum’ to “The people of Palestine and you” leave no doubt about the band’s stance.

The greatest hits continue – and while yeah, they do lay it on thick, they also lay it on well. There’s a middle finger for the King, a shout out to immigrants, and a packed life-raft of dummies passing over the audience, flanked by guitarists Mark Bowen and Lee Kiernan’s crowd surfing. The night is full of surprises. Danny Brown’s guest appearance on ‘Pop Pop Pop’ injects a burst of fresh energy, while a young fan joins the band for ‘Danny Nedelko’.

As they close with ‘Rottweiler’, the screens flashing “Ceasefire Now”, it’s clear that IDLES are using their platform. While it may be very direct in its application – at a festival known for its political edge, this may just be one of Glastonbury 2024’s most unforgettable performances.