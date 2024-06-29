LCD Soundsystem deliver a set that resonates across generations and never feels stale at Glastonbury 2024

There’s much to be learned from their reliance on the slow-build in the current era of immediacy

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

That ‘indie’ ‘sleaze’ eh? It just won’t go away. Almost 20 years after the release of their debut album, LCD Soundsytem are more relevant than ever, gracing the Pyramid and delivering a laser-fired shot of indie-electro ahead of the big pop show.

With no new full-length out since 2017’s ‘American Dream’, the band teeter on the edge of becoming a legacy act, but there’s much to be learned from their reliance on the slow-build in the current era of immediacy. With most songs flying way over the three-minute mark, the pull and release of those massive drops in ‘I Can Change’ and ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ hit so much harder when they’ve been earned.

It’s a set that resonates across generations and never feels stale. Grounded by James Murphy’s emotional delivery and barely any chatter in between to interrupt it, tracks like ‘Someone Great’ and ‘Losing My Edge’ are timeless classics. Undoubtedly the most anthemic of all is closer ‘All My Friends’, a track that weaves between melancholia and euphoria effortlessly, and ends on the perfect high.