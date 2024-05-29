Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 is filled with indie legends, buzzy new acts, and some very good Yorkshire pudding wraps

It wouldn’t be a Yorkshire festival with a bit of rain.

Words: Neive McCarthy.

Photos: Georgina Hurdsfield, Jacob Flannery, Sam Cor.

For the vast majority of the year, Temple Newsam is a lovely place to wander around on a sunny day. For one magical weekend of the year, however, it is home to Live at Leeds: In The Park – a day filled with indie legends, buzzy new acts, and some very good Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Vistas kick things off, and there is no doubting that they’re well-versed in a festival banger. Sun-soaked guitar riffs, singalongs choruses and grins aplenty, Vistas race through a set of fan favourites such as ’15 Years’ and ‘Calm’, as well as newer releases – their particular brand of summer-ready indie proves to be the ideal way to lift spirits to begin the day.

Antony Szmierek must have got the memo about those high spirits, as his set sees him determined to get the 1pm crowds grooving – thankfully, it’s a successful mission. His unique blend of poetic, thought-provoking lyrics and danceable beats charm the crowd immediately, and they’re only cast further under the Mancunian’s spell as he launches into a cover of the Happy Mondays’ ‘Step On’. Closing the set with ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’, Antony Szmierek manages to leave the crowd uplifted and hopeful with just 40 minutes – it’s magical to watch.

Over at the Dork Hype Stage, Lucia and The Best Boys are cementing themselves as one of the coolest bands in the game. With sunglasses on, huge guitar solos and an electric stage presence, they command the packed-out tent, still riding the high from the release of their debut album, ‘Burning Castles’. They’re a formidable force, making a mid-afternoon slot feel as impactful as a late evening endeavour – their alt-pop bangers are truly ferocious live.

As overpass follow up on the Dork Hype Stage, a woman in the crowd remarks “They’ve really underestimated how good the bands on this stage are”. It’s another set with the crowd spilling out of the sides of the tent, straining for a glimpse of indie excellence. It’s a euphoric set – classic indie riffs and anthemic choruses are cornerstones for overpass, who continue to generate more and more excitement as their career progresses. Those stages will just get bigger and bigger.

Nieve Ella reckons this is her biggest festival crowd so far, and yet every single one is lapping up every word she sings. Bursting onto stage with ‘Girlfriend’, her set is a whistle-stop tour of hit after hit, and the relatable references and cathartic builds of her tracks are even more satisfying live. Nieve is every inch the rock star as she flits between fun and theatrical and pure effortless cool – unreleased track ‘Ganni Top’ is a standout that sees Nieve sonically switch things up. Closing with ‘His Sofa’, Nieve rejoices in orchestrating one big “fuck it” from the crowd, bringing one of the most exciting sets of the day to an end.

Matilda Mann graces the Dork Hype Stage with just a guitar, a gorgeous voice and a pair of sunglasses (worn to hide the aftermath of walking into a lamppost, she clarifies). She doesn’t need anything else, though – it’s a truly moving, captivating set. From ‘Paper Mache World’ to ‘Bloom’, her delicate playing and vocals are mesmerising. An arresting cover of ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’ incites tears, and it’s a testament to the tender power of her voice. Matilda’s romantic, heart-wrenching lyrics are even more impactful in such a stripped-back setting, and it’s a moment of tranquillity amidst the chaos of the rest of the day.

Orla Gartland continues in the same strain of gut-punching lyrics, but she does so with bigger riffs and a sonic sigh of exasperation – with herself, with others, with whoever. It is sheer release for her set, as she powers through the likes of ‘Codependency’ and ‘Oh God’. ‘Why Am I Like This?’ is an especially poignant moment – it’s a set that is emotional but packs a punch sonically too, striking a balance that can only increase excitement for whatever comes next for Orla.

Declan McKenna is something of a festival king – he’s graced pretty much every big stage in the country and, along the way, has managed to perfect a main stage festival set. Fresh from the release of ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, Declan mixes old and new into his set – viral hits like ‘Brazil’, of course, have their place, but songs like ‘Mulholland’s Dinner and Wine’ have their moment too. There’s funk and there’s infectious indie aplenty, and Declan is as magnetic a frontman as ever – he’s an unmissable festival act for a reason.

The Cribs are making a triumphant return to the Leeds fields for what they declare will be one of their final live shows of the year – if that’s the case, they’re going out with a bang. Wakefield’s finest have the entire tent in raptures. From tracks like ‘Cheat on Me’ that lend themselves to mass singalongs, to long-time classics like ‘I’m A Realist’, it’s a masterclass in thrilling nostalgia. Over two decades into their career, and The Cribs are still on top form.

It wouldn’t be a Yorkshire festival with a bit of rain, but Circa Waves can bring the summer vibes even when it is chucking it down. A mainstay on the festival circuit, the Scousers have joyous, summer anthems in absolute droves. There’s no sign of ‘T-Shirt Weather’ by this time of the day, but it’s hard not to be grinning and singing along to that familiar riff – Circa Waves have the ability to maintain the good vibes despite being drenched, and its probably not the only time they’ll manage to do so this festival season.

By the time The Kooks arrive to close the festival, there is nothing left to do but dance in the torrential downpours to their back catalogue of indie hits. ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘Seaside’, ‘Ooh La’ – it’s throwback after throwback, and you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody not singing along to those iconic choruses. They’re full of cheer and have no trouble ploughing through and encouraging the crowd to join them, too. It’s a triumphant end to a day of pure talent, and as ‘Naïve’ sounds out to draw their set to a close, it’s hard not to feel elated after all that.