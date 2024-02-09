Nieve Ella shoots for the stars at the Omeara in London

Nieve oversees the greatest party going.

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photos: Max Rowley (@maxrowley_).

There’s a moment for every breakthrough artist that has graced these pages where the big leagues come into frame, and their moment is upon them. For Nieve Ella, that time feels firmly now. It may be that only two EPs are out there in the world, but over the past 12 months, she’s built something more. Ahead of tonight’s first sold-out date at London’s Omeara, social media is full of fans sharing their outfits, chatting about meeting up, trading in-jokes and reaching out to those who can’t get in. It’s a community coming together to witness a celebratory release that defines what Nieve Ella is all about.

Deafening screams ring out as the singalong refrains kick into ‘Big House’; from there, the room is Nieve’s for the taking. ‘Fall 4 U’, ‘Your Room’ and ’19 In A Week’ are greeted like anthems you’d have storied in tattoos and memoirs, hitting over and over. With a sellout tour awaiting, it’s a line in the sand – a musical jukebox of revelry and dashing against boring. Covers of The Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’, Flyte’s ‘White Roses’ and 90s classic ‘You & Me Song’ by The Wannadies put fun front and centre.

“What ON EARTH is going on?!” Nieve grins as she oversees the greatest party going. ‘Car Park’ and ‘His Sofa’ are immediate indie-rock served up to ridiculous anthemic highs, while the one brand new track unveiled tonight (which practically reaches down into your gut with sheer emotional rawness) makes it clear that even with this sort of feverish reaction, the world has barely scratched the surface of where Nieve Ella is planning to go. As the jaw-dropping build of ‘Lifetime Of Wanting’ is debuted live to a stunned room and ‘Girlfriend’ stamps an exclamation point on it all, a sold-out Omeara already feels too small.

Whether it’s the beginning of your story with Nieve Ella or just the glorious next chapter, what’s clear is that all are welcome. She isn’t shooting to the stars alone; she’s bringing everyone along with her.