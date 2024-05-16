Olivia Rodrigo puts on a celebration full of heart at London’s O2 Arena

There’s a whole lot of ambition, with Olivia attacking the stage like it’s Wembley Stadium.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

Olivia Rodrigo starts the first of four sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena with a big, defiant smirk before launching into the playfully rebellious ‘bad idea right?’. The track is a celebration of heart over head, something that Olivia champions time and time again throughout tonight’s gig.

After first emerging with the nostalgic, delicate heartbreak of ‘drivers license’ at the start of 2022, the former Disney star could easily have repeated the formula, but debut album ‘Sour’ was a snotty, guitar-driven collection of songs that set intense coming-of-age melodrama against giddy excitement. ‘Guts’ took things even further, with Oliva constantly refusing to play it safe or dial things down. “I want you to sing, jump and scream at the top of your lungs,” she tells the crowd tonight, encouraging the same sort of free-spirited bravery.

There’s a wonderful chaos to Olivia Rodrigo’s music, and live that really shines. Songs are hopeful or heartbroken, full of vengeance or comfort. The likes of ‘jealousy, jealousy’ and ‘pretty isn’t pretty’ are tender gut punches that wrestle with the pressures of living up to the expectations of others, and the emptiness that can cause. Elsewhere, a triumphant ‘all‐american bitch’ comes dripping in defiant sarcasm while the closing one-two of ‘good 4 u’ and ‘get him back!’ find joy and power in angst. Every anthem is a purge of messy, visceral emotion delivered with a sparkle.

Throughout the show, Olivia confidently shifts from furious rock’n’roll to rumbling indie, piano-driven singalongs and polished arena pop.’ love is embarrassing’ sees her joined by a number of dancers for a fully choreographed dance routine, while ‘ballad of a homeschooled girl’ ends with a menacing, guitar-driven breakdown. Rather than feeling confused, though, this collision of attitudes and styles reflects the audience screaming desperately along to every word.

The whole thing is meant to offer comfort and wonder to a generation that’s had a real lack of both in recent years. “Don’t worry so much, you have no idea how many magical things are in store for you,” says Olivia before ‘teenage dream’. The advice is for her younger self, but she’s constantly got one eye on the audience as well.

When Olivia was touring ‘Sour’, she deliberately played venues smaller than she could sell out, not wanting to run before she would walk. Similarly, tonight’s gig feels like a warm-up for stadiums and the massive festival headline slots that are surely in her immediate future. A giant video screen puts the audience in the spotlight, while two runways make the massive venue feel smaller than it ever has before. ‘happier’ and ‘favorite crime’ become stripped-back, comfortable campfire singalongs and Oliva somehow keeps that intimate energy going as she rides around the venue on a giant moon for ‘logical’ and ‘enough for you’. There’s a whole lot of ambition as well, with Olivia attacking the stage like it’s Wembley Stadium while the likes of ‘vampire’, ‘traitor’ and ‘obsessed’ are clearly made for the rage of thousands. Her music might get down and dirty with revenge, fury, fear, uncertainty and heartache, but it’s the pure, communal joy that shines brightest tonight.