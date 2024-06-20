Paramore on the biggest pop tour in the world? It’s a perfect fit.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

“Who ever thought that we’d be playing shows with our friend Taylor Swift,” grins Hayley Williams onstage at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Paramore on the biggest pop tour in the world? It’s a perfect fit.

As she tells the massive crowd, Paramore came up at a time when genres didn’t mix. “It was rough out there.” Over the years, though, the pop-punk group pushed into pained emo, joyful dance, soaring rock’n’roll and glistening pop but, like Swift, had to do it under the shadow of rigid expectations. For years, that meant every Paramore record was a rebirth as they fearlessly charged forward and refused to be defined by the past. After some time away, the spiky purge of 2023’s ‘This Is Why’ was something of a homecoming for the band, while the following headline tour found the band reclaiming their own rich history. It was an overdue, joyous victory lap from one of the most innovative, important acts around.

The Eras tour feels like the start of something new for Paramore.

From the urgent funk of ‘Hard Times’ through their snarling take on Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ to the giddy, full-hearted ‘Still Into You’, there’s still rage but a whole lot of love as well. “If you know any of these songs, scream them. Don’t be shy,” says Hayley. “And if you don’t, don’t worry. We’ll teach you.”

With a setlist designed to showcase their brilliant, playful extremes alongside a performance that’s both communal and cathartic, Paramore want to bring as many people with them as they move forward. ‘Misery Business’ is treated as a gateway rock anthem, the band teaching the crowd devil horns and headbanging, while ‘Ain’t It Fun’ is a groove-driven hunk of dance freedom. ‘Last Hope’ is delivered with a delicate ferocity, and ‘Forgiveness’ is soaring and lush, but each chapter sounds amazing in this expansive space.

Despite the pressure of playing to 67,000 Taylor Swift fans, Paramore know they belong here. There’s choreographed movement, colour-co-ordinated outfits and infectious euphoria as the group moves as a pack. “These are your people,” Hayley tells the crowd, introducing each member of the band.

“We formed this band in 2003, and we’ve been growing up in it ever since,” she explains. “It’s a crazy thing to be in a band for 21 years. We’ve learnt all of life’s lessons out here on the road doing this… well, not this, because this is insane,” Hayley adds, taking one more moment to look around at the giant venue. “Does this feel like the biggest one yet,” she asks Taylor York before the tender heart swell of ‘The Only Exception’ unites the entire place in song.

“We are meeting so many people at these shows that have grown up with both our music and Taylor’s,” says Hayley. “That’s such an honour, and we’re just really proud to be here. Thank you to anyone who has ever believed in us for any length of time, cos you got us here,” she adds. Originally a clenched-fist burst of fury, set closer ‘This Is Why’ feels gloriously victorious today as Paramore close out a joyous, welcoming gig that’ll create fans for life. Across the Eras tour, it also feels like the band are falling in love with Paramore all over again.