Peggy Gou becomes the first female DJ to headline the Park stage at Glastonbury

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

For the past five years, it feels like Peggy Gou has been the buzziest DJ in the world. A mainstay at festivals ever since ‘Starry Night’ blew up in 2019, it’s taken until this year for her to release an album, but her star power in that time has increased majorly.

Tonight at The Park, she becomes the first female DJ to headline the stage at Glastonbury, a position she’s not taking lightly. Despite finally dropping the album ‘I Hear You’ just a couple of weeks ago, much of it remains un-spinned, and the set leans towards her DJ side over her artist side.

It’s a shame really, considering she’s the DJ with the most pop star value since probably Calvin Harris and her songwriting abilities took earworm ‘(It Goes Like) Na Na Na’ to the UK top 5 last summer. Still, it’s great Saturday night fun for anyone who fancies a rave up over Chris Martin’s pop rock, and she packs out The Park.

An extra treat for anyone in attendance, a remix of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ gives way to a guest appearance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor herself. Then it’s back to business on the decks.