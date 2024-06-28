Remi Wolf turns Woodsies into her personal pop playground at Glastonbury 2024

Remi Wolf isn’t just the future of pop – she’s the incandescent present.

Words: Dan Harrison.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

As Remi Wolf takes to Woodsies, any lingering doubts about the two time Dork cover star’s power to deliver on the festival stage – of which there are none here, obviously – are instantly vaporised. From the first note, she’s turning the tent into her own vibrant universe, delivering a whirlwind of euphoria and electricity that has the crowd in a frenzy.

The irresistible ‘Sexy Villain’ showcases her ability to blur genre lines with effortless cool. Her voice is a force of nature – powerful, versatile, and unafraid to push boundaries. It’s a vocal performance that sets the bar impossibly high, and then bounds it with ease. The set is a non-stop thrill ride of musical innovation, with Wolf’s captivating presence holding the audience in thrall. During ‘Toro’, she’s a whirlwind of energy, her passionate delivery leaving jaws on the floor.

A standout moment comes with ‘Soup’, an unreleased track from her forthcoming album. Wolf introduces it with disarming honesty: “It’s about being in a relationship with someone and not being able to give them what they fully need but wanting to so so bad and trying your best. But then you trying your best turns into you on a rooftop snorting cocaine until 7am.” Unsurprisingly, it’s a triumph.

Her rendition of The-Zutons-but-let’s-be-honest-actually-Amy-Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ is a revelation, transforming the familiar tune into a high-octane celebration. It’s a perfect example of Wolf’s talent for reimagining the familiar into something even more fun. ‘Shawty’, meanwhile – dedicated to the OGs – demonstrates that Wolf has always been destined for stardom. Mashed up with an aside from Shaggy’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’, these are main stage songs reigning in power from a packed tent.

As she closes with ‘Photo ID’, the crowd erupts into a sea of enthusiastic (if not always graceful) dancing. It’s the perfect end to a set that confirms Remi Wolf as a pop visionary. In this moment, it’s clear: Remi Wolf isn’t just the future of pop – she’s the incandescent present. This Woodsies proves that if there’s any justice, she’ll be back for a bigger stage before long.