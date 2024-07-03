Soft Play’s punk spirit remains at Glastonbury 2024

Oh SOFT PLAY, how this field has missed you.

Words: Abigail Firth.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Oh SOFT PLAY, how this field has missed you. Five years on since they last graced Worthy Farm as Slaves, the duo haven’t lost any of their chaotic energy in their rebrand.

Kicking off proceedings with last year’s massive Robbie Williams featuring comeback single ‘Punk’s Dead’ (sadly Robert isn’t in attendance today), it’s an immediate wake up call for punters at the Other Stage. With new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ on the horizon, its subversive singles ‘Mirror Muscles’ and ‘Act Violently’ get a rapturous response in the field too.

Spending almost as much time in the pit as he does on stage, Isaac joins the crowd for a pre ‘Fuck the Hi-Hat’ mosh pit story time, then again with Laurie in tow for ‘Girl Fight’, with both occasions proving the pair are undeniably the funniest band on stage and off.

There’s special guests as Bob Vylan join for drum and vocal duties on ‘One More Day Won’t Hurt’, while more extra members are invited on stage for a particularly special rendition of latest ‘Everything and Nothing’, showcasing SOFT PLAY’s biggest switch up since their return last year.

While the SOFT PLAY project has evolved considerably over the course of the last decade, their initial punk spirit remains, and their ability to start a riot (even at 2pm on a Sunday) has never changed; that’s evident in their closing number of ‘The Hunter’, wrapping up a triumphant return to Glastonbury.