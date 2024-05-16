SON Estrella Galicia host their second micro-festival at Brighton’s iconic Prince Albert, with Swim Deep and more

It’s not just the seagulls that are bigger in Brighton.

Words: Jake Hawkes.

Photos: Alex Amorós.

Quick question: who likes great bands, great pubs, and great Spanish beer? We thought so – well, SON Estrella Galicia’s second micro-festival at Brighton’s iconic Prince Albert served up all three. With a stacked lineup headed by Swim Deep, some of the city’s best Mexican food courtesy of Carlito Burrito, and more Estrella Galicia than you can shake a stick at, it’s the best Wednesday night we’ve had in quite a while.

Kicking off proceedings are the one-two punch of Brighton’s best local talent – Projector and Currls. Projector’s grunge-flecked tunes are elevated by two vocalists, which help them stand out from the crowd. The whole set is perfect for the sweaty confines of the Albert, but it’s when the band harmonise on songs like ‘Play Along’ that they really shine. By the time the guitarist breaks out a maraca, we’re completely sold. Currls follow up with a bang, careening around the stage like a hurricane while pumping out songs which are a thousand times more jagged than on record, without losing their melodic edge.

It’s a strong start, but if there’s a band who know how to stick the landing, it’s Swim Deep. Three albums in and gearing up for a fourth, this is a band who can get a crowd going. It’s a testament to the strength of their discography that every era of the band gets an airing without them having to rely on a few big hitters. That being said, first album cuts like ‘King City’ and ‘Honey’ still absolutely go off, with every member of the sold-out crowd belting the lyrics back to the band as they sing.

In a tight set, they still manage to find time to give second album cut ‘Fueiho Boogie’ an airing, all eight-plus minutes of it. It’s a bold move, but one that goes down a treat, and proves that far from just being an indie band, Swim Deep are more than capable of filling the discotheque dance floor. After they leave the stage and the audience slowly make their way back downstairs, one thing is abundantly clear – it’s not just the seagulls that are bigger in Brighton.