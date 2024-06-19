SON Estrella Galicia Soundhood Hackney delivers intoxicating levels of talent from a heady mix of genre-bending acts

Soundhood Hackney delivers on its promise and then some.

Words: Ciaran Picker (Thursday), Dan Harrison (Friday).

Photos: Alex Amorós.

Spanish beer brand Estrella Galicia are making something of a name for themselves within the alternative music scene, taking over Brighton cult classic pub the Prince Albert on several occasions, and now spreading their wings and flying straight to hipster-heavy Hackney for a two-day mini-festival.

Day one offers not only three stellar live offerings but a whole host of DJ sets, locally sourced, delicious food, and (obviously) enough beer to sink a not-so-small battleship. If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, then tonight’s line-up will undoubtedly do the job. Mimicking the variety of flavours in Estrella Galicia’s different beers, the acts stem from as far afield as New York City, Brighton, and Sheffield, bringing together hardcore rave sets, jazz-rock fusions, and new-school hair band classic rock. That’s done it, hasn’t it?

Opener Gia Ford carries all the swagger of someone who is walking out onto an arena stage three or four albums into their career, which makes it all the more unreal that she’s only just announced the release of her debut album ‘Transparent Things’. Ford and her band are a throwback, blending 1970s glam rock with 1980s psychedelic alt-pop, creating a sound that’s basically the lovechild of David Bowie and Def Leppard. Starting with snarling rock anthem ‘Loveshot’, the soon-to-be rockstar flies through satirical snapshot ‘Housewife Dreams of America’, psych-pop track ‘Alligator’, and classic heartbreak ballad ‘Falling in Love Again’. Saving the best ’til last, newly released banger ‘Paint Me Like A Woman’ is the punk-rock firecracker that Joan Jett forgot to write. If this is a sign of what’s to come with the new album in September, she’s going straight to the top.

If you ever needed an example that genre barriers have totally broken down, look no further than the next act, Plantoid. Even if you’ve already listened to their sci-fi epic debut album ‘Terrapath’, it still wouldn’t prepare you for the out-of-this-world performance that comes next. From start to finish, it’s one of the most unbelievable sets you’re ever likely to see from a group of musicians who are clearly obscenely talented. In a 35-minute set, they manage to journey from searing punk, unctuous shoegaze, melodic college rock, and even jaunty samba rhythms. There are guitar lines that Tom Morello would be proud of. There’s a bongo/tambourine/maraca player. There are seamless changes between time signatures that would make even the most professional jazz bands look like amateurs. It’s loud; it’s a total change of pace, and it’s evidence of what can happen if you mix experimentalism with virtuoso levels of musicianship. Exciting. So, so exciting.

The final act of the night, New York City dance-pop duo Sworn Virgins, turn the upstairs of Paper Dress Vintage in Hackney into a sweaty basement club in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. Fun-filled dance music blasts out of the speakers, taking the crowd back to the ’90s club scene, with enough reverb and throbbing bass to make all of East London shake to its core. Mixing confidence with feel-good vibes, the whole thing feels a bit like the inside of a B-52s video in the best way possible. Not only are there satisfying breakdowns and vibrations so powerful you can practically taste them, there’s also a backing singer with a blue hoodie that looks like a tribute to Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and barks throughout one tune (yes, really).

The whole point of the evening is to be an eclectic mix, bringing together acts at varying points of their career from genres so far apart that it’s hard to believe it could all stand together on one line-up. The crowd’s reaction proves, though, that it’s a risk that’s paid off.

As the sun sets over Hackney, the anticipation for the second night of SON Estrella Galicia’s groundbreaking micro-festival, Soundhood Hackney, reaches a fever pitch. The doors of Two Palms swing open, welcoming eager music lovers into a world of unbridled passion and musical exploration.

First to grace the (not exactly spacious) stage is London-based trio Cosmorat, a band that embodies the very essence of infectious charm and unapologetic self-expression. As Taylor Pollock, Olly Liu, and Lorenzo Burgio take their positions, their chemistry is immediately apparent, a testament to the bond they forged over their shared love of soulful melodies and rich sonic textures. From the moment they launch into their opening number, a track from their debut EP ‘Evil Adjacent’, it’s clear that Cosmorat are not content to simply play their music – they’re here to create an experience.

Pollock’s stage presence is a force to be reckoned with, her voice a siren call that draws the audience in and refuses to let go. As she belts out ‘Backseat Baby’ and ‘Something in the Rain,’ her energy carries through to two new efforts that sound every bit as promising. Between songs, Pollock’s banter is effortless and engaging, her self-deprecating humour and genuine warmth endearing her to the crowd in an instant.

As Cosmorat’s set draws to a close, the audience is left buzzing with energy, their appetites whetted. Enter Gallus. As they take the stage, three-fifths of the band clad in their signature football shirts, their energy is palpable, a coiled spring ready to unleash its full force upon the unsuspecting crowd. They’d probably seen the score.

Frontman Barry Dolan is a master of the stage, his presence commanding and his wit razor-sharp. As he regales the audience with tales of Scotland’s footballing misfortunes and the perils of being in a union with England, his bandmates lay down a soundtrack that is equal parts rock and dance-punk, a heady brew that sends the crowd into a frenzy. Dolan is a man possessed as he leads the audience in a raucous singalong of Adele’s ‘Hello’ from atop the bar. This isn’t a band who do anything by halves.

But the night is far from over. DITZ, the Brighton-based outfit known for their uncompromising approach to post-punk, are a band that revels in the art of controlled chaos.

Tonight, though, they’re swimming against the tide. As vocalist Cal Francis informs us, drummer Sam Evans isn’t feeling exactly tip-top. Not that you’d know. With a performance nothing short of heroic, he keeps things down as Francis takes off around the venue, pursued by a gaggle of helpers trying to stop him from causing more damage with an errant microphone lead. It’s all a side circus to a band who remain one of the very best at what they do. The fact they feel the need to apologise for a performance that most others would be proud of just goes to show how high their standards are. Imagine how good they’d be with a drummer who wasn’t about to hurl.

In the end, SON Estrella Galicia’s micro-festival is not just about the music, though the music is undeniably brilliant. It’s about the sense of community, the feeling of being part of something larger than oneself. It’s about the bonds that are forged in the heat of the moment, the friendships that are born in the midst of the chaos and the joy.

As the crowd spills out into the Hackney night, their ears ringing and their hearts full, there is a sense that they have been part of something truly memorable. Soundhood Hackney has delivered on its promise and then some, and as the festival prepares to take its show on the road to Madrid and Barcelona and beyond, there is no doubt that it will continue to leave its mark on the musical landscape, one unforgettable night at a time.