Walt Disco and FEET team up for a spooky Night Of The Living Dork II at Colours, Hoxton

No tricks, all treats.

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

Here’s a question. What do you get when you mix the cast of Star Wars, a gang of undead nuns, two shambolic Scream DJs and a whole lot of Halloween party-goers in one place? Well, the answer is the return of Dork’s Night Out’s, Night Of The Living Dork II.

Taking over one of our adopted homes at Colours Hoxton in London, the thrills and spills that come with the spookiest time of year are front and centre once again, with enough ‘terrifying’ anthems to make the toughest of monsters quake in their boots. Yet amongst all the feel-good fun that comes with Halloween, tonight thrives with that eye on exciting new chapters from two undeniable Dork favourites. Taking things up to new levels and searing with ambition, Night Of The Living Dork is nothing less than Pumpk-incredible [Sorry – Ed].

With ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham?’, FEET laid out their stall to embrace cracker-box indie fun. All dressed in synchronised nun outfits, tonight that shines brighter than ever. An undeniable statement of intent for what comes next, they play a range of brand-new tracks that signal a laser-focused future that distils their pop brilliance into a clear knockout winner. ‘Changing My Mind Again’ and ‘Can’t Get In’ serve as the perfect introduction to this new era, one that still revels in the playful bounce of tracks like ‘Chalet 47’ and ‘English Weather’ but seems driven to seize every second in front of them.

The FEET in front of us tonight at Colours are firmly in command of where they go next, ready to grab fans by the collar and pull them along for their next unstoppable step. Closer ‘Sit Down’ may sum it up perfectly: a firebrand rocket of adrenaline that leaves Night Of The Living Dork in awe. FEET are marching into their potent new era.

As the sounds of the Cantina Band ring out, a galaxy far, far away comes to the heart of Night Of The Living Dork with a band who lean into the brilliance of show and swagger like few others. Walt Disco always bring their A-game, whether it’s the immediate hooks-galore that comes from the singalong ‘How Cool Are You?’ or the pounding breakdowns of ‘Macilent’ and everything in between. It’s on full display tonight. Playing one of their first London headline shows in quite a while, their set mixes between a celebration of their unique world already created and the dazzling one that’s still to come.

Hits that laid out the path to this point are unstoppable in their power – the likes of ‘Cut Your Hair’ and ‘Selfish Lover’ early on are shining in their disco-pop power – while new cuts point to a hypnotic and shimmering new era. It’s both incredibly powerful and feverish in excitement as ‘Weightless’ crashes Night Of The Living Dork into another dimension; tonight is a reminder that Walt Disco stand as one of the most interesting bands to have emerged from the UK in the past few years.

As the ‘Time Warp’ plays and some incredibly scary tunes are dropped, revellers leave a packed-out Colours Hoxton and a Night Of The Living Dork that was no tricks, just treats.