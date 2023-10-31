2000trees has confirmed a new batch of acts for 2024, including Manchester Orchestra and more

2000trees has confirmed a new batch of acts for 2024.

The latest additions join headliners The Gaslight Anthem, who were announced a few weeks ago, and include Manchester Orchestra, Kids In Glass Houses, Hot Mulligan, Boston Manor, The Xcerts, The Mysterines, Dead Pony, Lambrini Girls, Shelf Lives and more.

Festival booker, James Scarlett comments: “Once again we’re bringing a line-up of 2000trees legends, including the likes of Boston Manor and The Xcerts, to open the festival on the Wednesday night for those of you lucky enough to get your hands on a 4-Day ticket. We’re also stoked to be welcoming so many bands like The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Hot Mulligan and Better Lovers to the festival for the very first time. 2000trees 2024 is already shaping up to be something truly special – don’t sleep on it!”

The festival will from from 10th-13th July in Cheltenham; find out more via the poster below.