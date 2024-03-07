2000trees has signed up Empire State Bastard, Wargasm, Los Camp! and more

2000trees Festival has announced several new names.

Joining the bill are headliners Don Broco, plus Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Bob Vylan, Wargasm, Los Campesinos!, Empire State Bastard (pictured), Cherym, Vower, Palm Reader (final ever performance), Blood Command, Lonely The Brave, Skinny Lister, Lauran Hibberd, Ekkstacy, Kid Bookie, and Holy Wars.

The latest additions join the likes of The Chats – who will be performing their first UK festival headline slot – as well as Hot Milk, grandson, Nova Twins, Turnover, Spanish Love Songs, Cassyette, Movements, and recent Dork cover stars Crawlers.

2000trees takes place on Upcote Farm, Cheltenham between 10th and 13th July 2024.