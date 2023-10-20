21 Savage and d4vd have teamed up for a new single, ‘Call Me Revenge’.

It’s a track from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and features on the latest trailer titled ‘The Lobby’, with the game out from 10th November.

The game’s blurb reads: “In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.”

Check out the trailer and single below.