86TVs have announced their self-titled debut album with new single ‘Tambourine’

86TVs – the new project from The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White – have announced their self-titled debut album.

The full-length follows on from their debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’, and is set for release on 2nd August. They’ve also shared new single ‘Tambourine’.

Will says: “‘Tambourine’ was the first song we started working on as a band. It was written one summer when lots of people I knew were entering their thirties – a friend described their Dad as a ‘human tambourine’ and it all found its way into that song. It’s two minutes long, the most succinct and direct thing we’ve put out yet.”

Check out the new single below, and read more about the project in the band’s recent Dork Playlist cover.