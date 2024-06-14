86TVs have shared their new single ‘Someone Else’s Dream’, and details of a headline tour

86TVs – the new project from The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White – have announced a new headline tour.

The news arrives alongside the single ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ from their upcoming self-titled debut album. The full-length follows on from their debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’, and is set for release on 2nd August.

Felix says: “When I hear ‘Someone Else’s Dream’, I think of us as children falling deeply in love with music for the first time; sat in front of the TV being transfixed by XTC on ‘Old Grey Whistle Test’ or dragged closer to the screen by The Clash doing ‘Clampdown’ or inhaling ‘The White Album’. It’s got a spirit in it of how we felt about those things back then and, come to think of it, still do.”

Check out the new single below, and read more about the project in the band’s recent Dork Playlist cover.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

15 Weissenhäuser Strand, Rolling Stone Beach

16 Berlin, Lark

18 Amsterdam, Paradiso (upstairs)

19 Paris, Les Etoiles

21 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

22 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

23 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

25 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

26 Manchester, Gorilla

27 Bristol, Fleece

29 London, Electric Brixton

30 Cambridge, Mash

DECEMBER

1 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club