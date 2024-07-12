86TVs’ new video for ‘Komorebi’ stars tennis player John McEnroe

86TVs – the new project from The Maccabees’ Hugo and Felix White – have released a new single.

Komorebi follows the single ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ from their upcoming self-titled debut album. The full-length follows on from their debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’, and is set for release on 2nd August.

Will White says” “‘Komorebi’ is the Japanese word for sunlight seeping through the leaves of trees. I feel like this song hovers in mid-air, and I can circle around it observing the moment in time it came from. We recorded it live with a loop [drummer] Jamie made playing out into the room which is neither fully in key or time but seemed to capture the essence of the song and the word ‘Komorebi’.”

Check out the new single below, and read more about the project in the band’s recent Dork Playlist cover.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

15 Weissenhäuser Strand, Rolling Stone Beach

16 Berlin, Lark

18 Amsterdam, Paradiso (upstairs)

19 Paris, Les Etoiles

21 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

22 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

23 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

25 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

26 Manchester, Gorilla

27 Bristol, Fleece

29 London, Electric Brixton

30 Cambridge, Mash

DECEMBER

1 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club