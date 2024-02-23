A. G. Cook has announced a new album with its title-track, Charli XCX collab ‘Britpop’

A. G. Cook has announced a new album.

His third record, ‘Britpop’ will feature 24 songs across three parts – Past, Present, and Future – and is teased by the Charli XCX-featuring title-track.

A press release explains: “Disc one, Past, consists mainly of Cook’s signature electronic style while disc two, Present, showcases the aspects of Cook’s songwriting instincts that veer most closely to that of Britpop in the traditional sense. Finally, on disc three, Cook jets off into the future—or at least, his own distinctive understanding of what the future of music really means.”

Check out the title-track below; the album will be released on 10th May via New Alias.