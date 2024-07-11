A. G. Cook has announced the BRITPOPMANIA tour in support of his latest album, ‘Britpop’

The producer will play three nights in the UK this December.

A. G. Cook has announced a new series of live shows.

The dates are in support of his ambitious third album ‘Britpop’, which was released earlier this year and saw him feature on the cover of Dork (that’s us).

The BRITPOPMANIA tour has Cook performing across the United States and Europe, including his first-ever headlining shows in Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Glasgow, and Manchester. There will also be a night at London’s Electric Brixton.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST
3 FWB Fest, Idyllwild, CA

SEPTEMBER
26 Metro, Chicago, IL
28 Portola, San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER
11 9:30 Club, Washington, DC
12 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
18 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

NOVEMBER
2 C2C Festival, Turin, Italy
9 MIRA Festival, Barcelona, Spain
15 Knockdown Center, Queens, NY
21 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA
22 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA
23 Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, Los Angeles, CA

DECEMBER
15 SWG3, Glasgow, UK
17 Gorilla, Manchester, UK
20 Electric Brixton, London, UK

