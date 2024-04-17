A. G. Cook continues to tease his 24-track epic ‘Britpop’ with latest offering, ‘Soulbreaker’

Current Dork cover star A. G. Cook, the ever-inventive producer and mastermind behind PC Music, has dropped ‘Soulbreaker’, the third single from his upcoming epic, ‘Britpop’.

‘Soulbreaker’ follows on the heels of the previously released ‘Silver Thread Golden Needle’ and the title track, which features pop icon Charli XCX. Accompanied by an animated music video directed by Gustaf Holtenäs, the new single offers another peek into the sprawling world of ‘Britpop’.

This three-part album, featuring 24 songs, is scheduled to arrive on May 10th via New Alias.

‘Britpop’ promises to be a genre-bending odyssey, spanning 24 songs across three distinct chapters: Past, Present, and Future. Disc one delves into Cook’s signature electronic style, while disc two embraces a more traditional Britpop sound. The third disc rockets into the future, showcasing Cook’s unique vision of what pop music to come might sound like.

‘Soulbreaker’ follows a three-week long alternate reality project (WWW: Witchfork, Wandcamp, and Wheatport) that referenced existing music websites while existing in a world infused with Britpop lore and fantasy.