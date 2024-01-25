Newcastle’s A Stone’s Throw Festival has signed up Sundara Karma, Pip Blom and more

A Stone’s Throw Festival has signed up Sundara Karma, Pip Blom and more.

The Newcastle event will take place between Tynemouth and North Shields on 25th May, with further sets from Gengahr, Sipho, Bilk, Downtown Kayoto, Opus Kink, and Lip Filler.

Sundara comment: “The Newcastle date on our headline tour at the end of last year was definitely one of the best, so we’re very excited to be back in the North East headlining A Stone’s Throw festival at the end of May!”

Find out more at astonesthrowfestival.co.uk.