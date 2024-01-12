Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties are back with a new album, ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’.

Out 12th April via Hopeless Records, it comes nearly five years since their last album, ‘Routine Maintenance’. They’ve also shared the record’s title-track.

“What makes the storytelling come alive is the buy-in,” songwriter Dan Campbell explains, comparing the project to pro-wrestling. “There’s this arena full of people and they know that person in the ring isn’t an undead zombie mortician. It’s a guy, his name is Mark, but they buy into it because that mass suspension of disbelief is where the magic is.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads: