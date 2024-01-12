Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties are back with a new album, ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’

Check out the title-track now.

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties are back with a new album, ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’.

Out 12th April via Hopeless Records, it comes nearly five years since their last album, ‘Routine Maintenance’. They’ve also shared the record’s title-track.

“What makes the storytelling come alive is the buy-in,” songwriter Dan Campbell explains, comparing the project to pro-wrestling. “There’s this arena full of people and they know that person in the ring isn’t an undead zombie mortician. It’s a guy, his name is Mark, but they buy into it because that mass suspension of disbelief is where the magic is.”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:

  1. Smoking Rooms
  2. Roman Candles
  3. Paying Bills at the End of the World
  4. Monogahela Park
  5. Alone at St. Luke’s
  6. Whiplash
  7. Spitting in the Wind
  8. I’m an Albatross
  9. Runnin’ Out of Excuses
  10. In Lieu of Flowers
  11. Dead Leaves
